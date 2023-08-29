One Step Vending Corp. Announces Change of Business Sector to Gas and Oil

HARRISON, NY, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One Step Vending Corp. (OTCPink: KOSK) a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions, announces that it is moving forward with the change of its current business model to the business sector of Gas and Oil.

After a long time of research of different business models in various sectors and industries and subsequent due diligence, the Company’s management is currently forging strategic agreements with long-time businesses in the Gas and Oil industry that will be acquired in the process of the change of industry and the general direction of the Company.

The Company will release information weekly, based on the developments in the process of the upcoming changes.

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Companys expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange including words such as anticipate, if, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, should, will and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Ronald Minsky, President

600 Mamaroneck Ave.,

Harrison, NY 10528

info@onestepvending.com

212.381.8029 Office