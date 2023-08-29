CDSG Myanmar Partners with MobiFin, a Product of Bankai Group to Elevate their Digital Wallet and SuperApp
CDSG Myanmar's prominent conglomerate onboards MobiFin, a leading digital banking and payments platform for their Digital Wallet - Citizens Pay, and SuperApp.GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Diamond Star Group Limited (“CDSG”), one of Myanmar's most respected and prominent conglomerates, onboards MobiFin, a leading digital banking and payments platform, to enhance their Digital Wallet - Citizens Pay, and launch a SuperApp.
Digital wallets are becoming increasingly popular in Myanmar. Citizens Pay, the fintech arm of CDSG, was looking to be more than just a payment app, going beyond bill payments and top-ups. With advanced features and extraordinary user experience, they wanted a partner who could personalize the experience of agents, merchants, and consumers.
MobiFin redefined the customer experience for Citizens Pay by enabling a dynamic wallet, QR code, geo search, a unified app for merchants, cash management, and better UI/UX.
"We are pleased to partner with MobiFin to redefine our payments app experience and power our digital payment ecosystem. We have always focused on making the app simple, frictionless, and impactful. And with MobiFin, we are creating more value for our customers on the Citizens Pay app, and looking to take it further ahead," said Tun Tun Linn - Chief Executive Officer, Board Director - Citizens Pay and Chief Digital Officer, CDSG Group.
“We have a bold vision with the super-app and the digital transformation journey at the group level. And we are happy to find a trusted partner in MobiFin and Bankai Group. It is like often the bold needs a brave to bring ideas to life.” – he added.
MobiFin has been instrumental in enabling Citizen Pay to improve its digital wallet experience and provide customers with a convenient and secure way of payment for everything from daily essentials like bus tickets and bills to ordering food and donating to their favorite charity.
“We are elated to power the vision of Citizens Pay, to drive digital payments and financial inclusion for the people of Myanmar. We believe in a future where financial transactions are seamless, experiential, and accessible to all. We are reshaping the landscape of digital payments and banking, and enabling the brands to take their digital transformation journey confidently, said Bankim Brahmbhatt, President & CEO, Bankai Group.
About CDSG
CDSG is one of Myanmar’s most respected and prominent conglomerates. It can trace its roots back to a small trading business that started in the 1960s. Since then, CDSG has grown into a diversified conglomerate operating in multiple sectors, such as Food, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Automotive, with more than 9,000 employees. CDSG was selected as a global growth company by the World Economic Forum in May 2014.
About MobiFin
MobiFin, a product of Bankai Group, is a leading digital banking and payments platform. MobiFin was incepted 15 years back with a core focus of making payments frictionless, personalized, and secure. We are proud to be a trusted partner of some of the world's leading financial institutions. MobiFin has helped customers increase retention and profitability by making banking and payments efficient and futuristic.
