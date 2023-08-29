Drone Camera Market projected to reach US$ 16 billion by 2028 driven by the booming demand
The drone camera market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.47% from US$6,205.325 million in 2021 to US$15,979.942 million by 2028.
The growing demand for drones by various governments for safety purposes and the need for high-resolution 4k cameras is further fuelling the market demand.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the drone camera market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.47% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$15,979.942 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the drone camera market growth include the increasing demand for drones in product and food delivery coupled with the need for area surveillance. With the rising use of drones in various industries there is greater demand for high-resolution cameras that are mounted on drones. Increased spending on defence is also a factor in the increase in demand for drones and drone cameras. The growing demand for drones by the governments for safety purposes and the demand for high-resolution 4k cameras is further fuelling the market growth.
Various developments and government initiatives are driving the drone camera market. For instance, in May 2022, DJI Mini 3 Pro was launched as an addition to DJI’s Mini Drones collection. In December 2022, more than 250 portable micro drones will be deployed to the Armed Forces, contract to Lockheed Martin UK. Drones are used by the government to keep a check on terror activities.
The drone camera market is segmented into photography, videography, thermal imaging, and surveillance depending on the application. Thermal imaging refers to visual displays of the amount of infrared energy emitted, transmitted, and reflected by an object. Photos and video can be captured by the drone camera. Surveillance refers to close observation of suspected spies.
The drone camera market is divided into 4k resolution and others depending on resolution. 4k resolution refers to the horizontal display resolution of approximately 4000 pixels.
The drone camera market is further divided into commercial, defence, and others, depending on the end users. A commercial drone is an uncrewed vehicle that is put to business use. Defence drones are remotely controlled drones that are used in defence for various purposes.
According to geographical segmentation, Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to hold a significant share of the drone camera market owing to their increasing demand for mapping, surveillance, and data collection. Companies are also working to equip drones with 3D image cameras.
The research study includes coverage of Gorpo Inc., AiDrones GmbH, Parrot SA, Panasonic Corporation, Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Yuneec International, Quantum Systems GmbH, and Skydio Inc. among other significant players in the drone camera market.
The analytics report segments the drone camera market as follows:
• By Application
o Photography and Videography
o Thermal Imaging
o Surveillance
• By Resolution
o 4K resolution
o Others
• By End-user
o Commercial
o Defense
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Gorpo Inc
• AiDrones GmbH
• Parrot SA
• Panasonic Corporation
• Kespry Inc
• Sony Group Corporation
• Yuneec International
• Quantum Systems GmbH
• Skydio Inc
