Matterport to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Location: Dana Point, CA

Wolfe Research TMT Conference

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Location: San Francisco, CA

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Location: Nashville, TN

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

The Piper Sandler presentation will be webcast live and archived on Matterport's investor relations website at investors.matterport.com .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

Investor Contact:

Mike Knapp

ir@matterport.com

Media Contact:

Steve Lombardi

press@matterport.com



