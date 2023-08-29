GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 6, 2023





Company to Provide Updates on Multiple Phase 2 Clinical Trials for its Next-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine and Cancer Immunotherapy Programs

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 6, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, in real time.

Presentation Details:

Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

Date/Time: 1:45pm ET, September 6, 2023

Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603285&tp_key=ab3efc5870&sti=govx

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Following his presentation, Mr. Dodd will open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Dodd will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community. The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions are conducted through video webcasts and take place in the Eastern time zone.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.



Contact:

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

investor@geovax.com

678-384-7220