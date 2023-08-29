Verizon protects customers at home, on the go, and everywhere in between

Verizon is leading the way in revolutionizing the fight against spammers with security tools, a fortified network, and the option to stop unwanted email-to-text messages from spammers by texting OFF to 4040.

What’s the news: More than 80 percent of email-to-text messages are identified as spam and Verizon is giving you an easy way to stop them dead in their tracks.1 As an industry leader that puts customer protection first, Verizon has made it super simple to stop spam texts that customers receive from an email. Now, customers can simply text OFF to 4040. That’s all it takes to leave these spammers powerless. This is just one of the many ways Verizon protects customers and their devices from scammers. You can learn more here .

What is email-to-text? They’re often those pesky spam text messages that come from random email addresses you don’t know or want.

Why it matters: Blocking email-to-text messages is an additional shield of defense, safeguarding both you and your digital world.

Verizon customers report less stress in a more spam-free world

Our pursuit to eliminate the annoyance of unwanted calls and texts improves customer experiences and satisfaction. Quarter after quarter, we’ve tackled spam and customers said they experienced fewer disruptions, less worry, and feel less overwhelmed about calls from unknown numbers - highlighting the impact of Verizon’s efforts compared to last year.

We’re also crushing the competition - Verizon customers report our efforts are better at blocking robocalls and our products offer innovative solutions to minimize unwanted calls. Our efforts have empowered customers with the knowledge and the tools that have boosted their confidence in knowing which calls and texts are worth their time.

Verizon safeguards you at home, on the go, and everywhere in between with a fortified network and tools to keep you safe.

Verizon’s Security Dashboard shows you how to get the most out of Verizon’s digital security tools, like Call Filter and Digital Secure . We made it easy for everyone on your account to manage their online security all in one place. Get started by going to the My Verizon app, click on Manage Device and choose Security Dashboard.

shows you how to get the most out of Verizon’s digital security tools, like and . We made it easy for everyone on your account to manage their online security all in one place. Get started by going to the app, click on Manage Device and choose Security Dashboard. We also have your devices covered with Verizon Mobile Protect . Keep your investments protected with coverage for screen repair, same day delivery of replacement phones, and an unlimited number of claims. Verizon customers can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect or any other device protection option that fits their needs.

. Keep your investments protected with coverage for screen repair, same day delivery of replacement phones, and an unlimited number of claims. Verizon customers can sign up for or any that fits their needs. Our customers are on a network built to protect them. Our networks have some of the world’s most advanced security analytics that enable us to monitor potential threats 24/7, helping protect from cyber attacks.



Together we can create a more spam free world. Just text OFF to 4040 to stop unwanted spam email-to-text messages.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

1. Verizon internal data.

