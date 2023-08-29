DealCloud named real estate data solution of the year for 2023 by PropTech Breakthrough

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that PropTech Breakthrough has named DealCloud the “Overall Real Estate Data Solution Provider of the Year.”



DealCloud offers a complete deal, relationship, pipeline, and portfolio monitoring solution for real estate investors, developers, and asset managers. Its track record includes redefining CRE professionals’ efficiency by enabling the digitization and transformation of traditionally disconnected processes across the investment and asset lifecycle.

“We’re thrilled that PropTech Breakthrough recognized DealCloud as a leading, innovative technology for real estate investors,” said Frank Spadafora, Real Estate Industry Principal at Intapp. “It’s recognition of DealCloud’s unique ability to unify key relationships and deal sourcing with the industry-specific demographic and geographic data real estate investors need to execute transactions successfully.”

The annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year more than 1,700 nominations were submitted from over 12 different countries throughout the world. The 2023 award winners were evaluated by an independent panel of real estate professionals with technical, business, academic, and marketing expertise. The winning companies, services, and products were selected based on several criteria, including innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

To learn more about the DealCloud platform’s fully configurable solutions for the complex relationships and workflows of real estate professionals, visit https://www.dealcloud.com/markets/real-estate-investment-software/.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

