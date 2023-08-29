VizyPay and Clear Lake Bank & Trust Level-Up Small Businesses with Collaborative Partnership

The payment processing fintech teams up with the community bank to support Northern Iowa-based businesses in their payments needs

WAUKEE, Iowa, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, a payment processing fintech that serves small businesses in rural America, announces its strategic partnership with Clear Lake Bank & Trust . Unified by a shared mission to uplift small businesses, this partnership will provide Clear Lake Bank & Trust customers access to VizyPay’s cost-effective and user-friendly payment technologies.



Through this relationship, Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s small business customers will be connected directly with VizyPay’s award-winning team. With personalized payment solutions and innovative technologies like VizyPOS and Cash Discount 2.0 , VizyPay helps mom-and-pop shops that are often left behind or overcharged by other payment processors reduce payment processing fees and level up their businesses.

“As a locally owned bank for nearly 90 years, we’re dedicated to helping our small business community grow. Oftentimes these businesses not only serve as the economic backbone for their communities, but they also are a crucial part of our region’s cultural DNA,” said Clear Lake Bank & Trust Mike Bahnsen.

“The decision to partner with Clear Lake Bank & Trust was a no-brainer. The bank’s knowledge of the financial services to run a successful business is remarkable and paired with VizyPay’s programs, technology and support, we can provide the best options for small business owners of Northern Iowa,” said VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab.

For more information on VizyPay please visit www.vizypay.com

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

About Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been a cornerstone of North Iowa since 1934. As a locally owned, family business, we aim to support our employees as well as we support our customers. In 2022, CLB&T was named a Top Iowa Workplace for the 12th year in a row.

With four locations in Clear Lake, Garner, and two Mason City offices, we take great pride in investing in North Iowa, both financially and through employee volunteerism. We strongly encourage our team to get involved in our communities through our chambers of commerce, schools, business groups, and non-profit organizations.

