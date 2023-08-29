Flaamy Srl Unveils Flaamy Equo: Innovative Biomass Cooking System Launches on Kickstarter

Biagio and Giuseppe, two of the three co-founders of Flaamy, with the Flaamy Equo prototype!

Flaamy unveils "Flaamy Equo", a biomass-powered masterpiece of indirect cooking, on Kickstarter. Backers invited to support the sustainable cooking revolution."

COSENZA, CALABRIA, ITALY, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian innovative startup, Flaamy Srl, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, Flaamy Equo, on Kickstarter. With a focus on circular economy and open innovation, Flaamy Srl has spent the past three years developing an advanced biomass-powered indirect cooking system. Flaamy Equo offers a unique cooking experience, allowing users to prepare a wide range of foods while promoting sustainability.

Flaamy Equo introduces an indirect cooking method where flames never come into direct contact with food. This feature grants users the freedom to cook a variety of dishes while using any type of pellet, thereby saving on costs. The innovative burner technology drastically reduces smoke emissions and fine particle pollutants by over 90% compared to traditional ovens on the market.

The oven's temperature is adjustable through a patented mechanical system, offering precise control within a range of 120°C to 500°C. Flaamy Equo weighs under 30 kg, including its portable cart with wheels, designed to serve as a convenient tabletop. Made in Italy, the product exemplifies craftsmanship and quality.

To validate its technology, Flaamy Srl showcased Flaamy Equo at various events across Italy, including "Progetto Fuoco di Verona 2022 (Innovation Village)," "La Città della Pizza di Roma 2022," and "Innoweek di Girifalco" 2022 Startup competition. The oven's performance was highlighted at these events, garnering enthusiastic feedback and fine-tuning suggestions.

The company is now thrilled to invite backers to join the Kickstarter campaign. By investing in Flaamy, supporters not only contribute to the growth of this innovative project on a larger scale but also become part of a community dedicated to environmental sustainability, great food, and the Earth. Flaamy Equo backers can access exclusive discounts of up to 40%, but availability is limited.

Flaamy Srl's journey has culminated in the Flaamy Equo Kickstarter launch, representing a significant step towards revolutionizing cooking methods and fostering a community committed to sustainability.

