Oscilla Power Completes Preliminary Steps for Launch of Triton-C Wave Energy Converter at Wave Energy Test Site

SEATTLE , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for launching its Triton-C wave energy converter (WEC), Oscilla Power has completed two key preliminary steps: relocating the Triton-C and performing setup and staging activities at the launch site at the Wave Energy Test Site (WETS) in Hawaii. These steps are necessary precursors to a full, commercial-scale demonstration once work on the WETS site is completed by the U.S. Navy.



During the 12-hour effort, the Triton-C was towed from Honolulu Harbor to the grid connection point at the WETS site in Kanehoe Bay where the Triton-C will eventually be tethered for a commercial-scale demonstration. At this location the team was able to rehearse and work through some of the activities needed for the ultimate deployment. Activities included testing the ability to manually activate various systems under some of the significant motions experienced by the system. As a result, the team is now making any necessary adjustments in advance of full power performance tests in the coming weeks.

Oscilla Power’s Triton™ wave energy converter (WEC) will make ocean wave energy a cost-effective resource that can complement solar and wind in many locations worldwide including the US West Coast. The innovative design of the Triton overcomes the main limitations that have prevented ocean wave energy from being adopted previously by offering increased levels of energy capture, conversion efficiency, and survivability in the harsh ocean environment.

“It was an incredibly rewarding experience to get the Triton-C out to its final deployment location and see just how it operates, if only for a few hours,” said Tim Mundon, Chief Technology Officer of Oscilla Power. “We now know what to expect from both setup and operations as we plan for the next phase of the launch -- a more expansive testing of the energy capture and power generation components of the Triton. I am proud of the entire team and our partners who have gotten us to this critical juncture.”

Perhaps most important is that the WEC is now staged only two miles away from the WETS launch site, allowing Oscilla Power to opportunistically take advantage of suitable weather and wave conditions for both further testing and the ultimate installation. The WETS site is a pre-permitted location and includes all required infrastructure, such as the subsea grid connection and moorings.

Founded in 2009 in Seattle, Oscilla Power develops novel wave energy systems that produce power at a lower levelized cost than traditional wave energy systems. Oscilla's systems can complement existing wind and solar energy to produce 24-7 clean energy cost-effectively. Oscilla Power is producing two wave energy systems with its unique multi-mode architecture: the Triton and the Triton-C. The Triton is a 1 MW rated power system that is designed to be installed in large arrays to provide utility-scale power while the Triton-C is a 100 kW system designed for isolated power-at-sea applications or remote communities. More information can be found at www.oscillapower.com.

