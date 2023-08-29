Submit Release
InnovAge to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Tuesday, September 12, 2023

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced it will release its 2023 fiscal fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after market close. In conjunction, the Company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details
A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,310 participants across 17 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Kubota
rkubota@innovage.com

Media Contact:
Lara Hazenfield
lhazenfield@innovage.com


