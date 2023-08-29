DIOS Starts Major Boots on the Ground Lithium Exploration, James Bay, Quebec & Enlarges Significantly Lithium North

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:DOS) management is very pleased to report new acquisitions to enlarge Lithium North project now totalling some wholly-owned 170 claims for 8,900 hectares some 12-20 km north of its Lithium33 property, James Bay prolific lithium region, Quebec, Canada.



DIOS STARTS MAJOR BOOTS ON THE GROUND LITHIUM EXPLORATION ON SEVERAL WHOLLY-OWNED PROJECTS, JAMES BAY, QUEBEC

Dios initiated a complex process requiring detailed geological studies and thorough analysis to effectively target the most promising lithium zones. Dios is very pleased to start field exploration on several wholly-owned James Bay lithium projects to check these detailed pegmatite targets enhanced by lithium and evolved LCT pegmatite signatures in lake bottom sediments and in glacial till dispersal trains, as well as by advanced processing of geophysical magnetic and geological data.

Lithium North covers two prospective sections of pegmatites: 1) NE-SW striking 13 km-long section and 2) NW-SE 6 km long one, both hosting porphyric/pegmatitic granodiorite with pegmatite pockets and 5-50% dykes, wrapped around a magnetic biotite granite.

Lithium North is located about 60 km ENE of Allkem James Bay/Cyr lithium deposit (40.3Mt @1.40%Li2O resource) and 40-50km north of Rose deposit (26.3Mt @ 0.87% Li2O & 138 ppm Ta2O5 resources). Geochemical signature of Lithium North is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect, discovered and drilled during former joint Dios/Sirios Resources project under supervision of H. Desbiens V-P of Dios & 43-101 Q. P. who reviewed this release.

Quebec government data bank reports at least 11 large pegmatite outcrops within Lithium Nord claims and many others may be extrapolated from satellite imagery (specially on the NW and southern blocks). Majority of known pegmatitic rocks correlate well with NW, NS & EW magnetic (TILT) lineaments.

Lithium North lies within a greenstone belt, outside of former Tyrell Sea (with sediment values more reliable as not swept all over). Dios’ project is in key location at the head of significant (30km-long) cluster of lake sediment anomalies (up to very high 100.6 ppm Li; Rb over 10 ppm, up to 72 ppm; Cs over 2 ppm, up to very high 8 ppm).

East-Clarkie hosts at least 47 notable pegmatite outcrops and LeCaron 20 pegmatite outcrops, all associated with a lithium signature footprint (see June 20 and June 06 releases). These exploration results as well as those from Nemiscau north (October 20 release) will be released gradually in a timely basis.

