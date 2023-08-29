Submit Release
KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,487.6 million (US$205.2 million), an increase of 33.7% from RMB1,112.3 million for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Calculated cash billings1 for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,619.5 million (US$223.3 million), an increase of 65.4% from RMB979.2 million for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Average monthly active users2 for the second quarter of 2023 were 43.6 million, an increase of 64.5% from 26.5 million for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Total paid enterprise customers3 in the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 were 4.5 million, an increase of 18.4% from 3.8 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB309.6 million (US$42.7 million), an increase of 234.7% from RMB92.5 million for the same quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income4 for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB568.5 million (US$78.4 million), an increase of 134.6% from RMB242.3 million for the same quarter of 2022.

Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of the Company, commented, “We are delighted to deliver a strong set of results for the second quarter of 2023. Our monthly active users continued to experience robust growth and hit another historical high this quarter, with ongoing expansion among blue-collar users and in second-tier and lower-tier cities. This growth is a testament to our dedication to iterating our products and algorithms to enhance our service capabilities, as we strive to serve users from a broad swath of industries and locations. Our ability to meet diverse user groups’ needs and our flexible monetization model enabled us to capture rising recovery opportunities among blue-collar workers and small and medium-sized enterprises this year, driving our sustainable growth despite a challenging macro environment.”

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Driven by our robust user growth and healthy user engagement, our revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 33.7% year-on-year. We also recorded RMB309.6 million in our net income and RMB568.5 million in adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023, the highest in our Company’s operational history. The solid results for the quarter once again testified to the effectiveness and resilience of our business model. Moving forward, we are confident in our ability to maintain sustainable quality growth momentum with further improvements in operating efficiency.”

________________________

1 Calculated cash billings is a non-GAAP financial measure, derived by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.
3 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.
4 Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are non-GAAP financial measures, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” 

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,487.6 million (US$205.2 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 33.7% from RMB1,112.3 million for the same period in 2022.

  • Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,470.8 million (US$202.8 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 33.7% from RMB1,099.9 million for the same period in 2022. This increase was mainly driven by the user growth and increased user engagement.
  • Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB16.8 million (US$2.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 34.4% from RMB12.5 million for the same period in 2022, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,310.8 million (US$180.8 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.8% from RMB1,041.8 million for the same period of 2022. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB258.9 million (US$35.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 72.8% from RMB149.8 million for the same period of 2022.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB270.3 million (US$37.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 55.2% from RMB174.2 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost and payment processing cost.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB471.6 million (US$65.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 18.0% from RMB399.5 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased headcount and increased share-based compensation expenses.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB365.9 million (US$50.5 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 18.9% from RMB307.7 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB203.0 million (US$28.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB160.3 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB175.0 million (US$24.1 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 129.4% from RMB76.3 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB309.6 million (US$42.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 234.7% from RMB92.5 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income was RMB568.5 million (US$78.4 million) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 134.6% from RMB242.3 million for the same quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by enhanced operating efficiency and increased investment income and financial income with the Company's treasury management strategy to increase investments in time deposits as well as principal-guaranteed fixed rate notes and structured deposits.

Net income per ADS and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB0.71 (US$0.10) and RMB0.69 (US$0.09), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.21 and RMB0.20 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1.31 (US$0.18) and RMB1.26 (US$0.17), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.56 and RMB0.53 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB763.7 million (US$105.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 308.6% from RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB12,790.8 million (US$1,763.9 million) as of June 30, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

In March 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs) over the next 12 months.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.53 billion and RMB1.56 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.8% to 32.3%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 (8:00PM Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 29, 2023) to discuss the financial results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9434a44f46294d6ca68c3a2cba3d0dd4

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as calculated cash billings, adjusted net income/loss, adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company derives calculated cash billings by adding the change in deferred revenue to revenues. The Company uses calculated cash billings to measure and monitor sales growth because the Company generally bills its paid enterprise customers at the time of sales, but may recognize a portion of the related revenue ratably over time. The Company believes calculated cash billings provides valuable insights into the cash generated from sales and is a valuable measure for monitoring service demand and financial performance. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss and adjusted net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2022   2023
 		  2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues                        
Online recruitment services to enterprise customers   1,099,866     1,470,822     202,836     2,227,184     2,730,879     376,605  
Others   12,478     16,793     2,316     23,040     34,282     4,728  
Total revenues   1,112,344     1,487,615     205,152     2,250,224     2,765,161     381,333  
Operating cost and expenses                        
Cost of revenues(1)   (174,230 )   (270,322 )   (37,279 )   (351,578 )   (517,486 )   (71,365 )
Sales and marketing expenses(1)   (399,526 )   (471,593 )   (65,036 )   (921,900 )   (1,100,431 )   (151,756 )
Research and development expenses(1)   (307,686 )   (365,907 )   (50,461 )   (598,425 )   (698,975 )   (96,393 )
General and administrative expenses(1)   (160,348 )   (202,986 )   (27,993 )   (316,035 )   (367,572 )   (50,690 )
Total operating cost and expenses   (1,041,790 )   (1,310,808 )   (180,769 )   (2,187,938 )   (2,684,464 )   (370,204 )
Other operating income/(expenses), net   5,734     (1,776 )   (245 )   10,743     17,035     2,349  
Income from operations   76,288     175,031     24,138     73,029     97,732     13,478  
Investment income   7,801     95,473     13,166     17,075     147,084     20,284  
Financial income, net   20,508     55,805     7,696     24,185     131,587     18,147  
Foreign exchange gain   5,136     3,907     539     4,694     2,808     387  
Other (expenses)/income, net(2)   (15,685 )   (1,113 )   (153 )   (24,539 )   4,529     625  
Income before income tax expenses(2)   94,048     329,103     45,386     94,444     383,740     52,921  
Income tax expenses   (1,555 )   (19,506 )   (2,690 )   (14,123 )   (41,480 )   (5,720 )
Net income(2)   92,493     309,597     42,696     80,321     342,260     47,201  
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(2)   92,493     309,597     42,696     80,321     342,260     47,201  
                         
Net income(2)   92,493     309,597     42,696     80,321     342,260     47,201  
Other comprehensive income                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments   583,255     543,703     74,980     539,012     403,775     55,683  
Total comprehensive income(2)   675,748     853,300     117,676     619,333     746,035     102,884  
                         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share                        
—Basic   869,222,984     868,643,514     868,643,514     869,427,036     867,314,841     867,314,841  
—Diluted   912,341,882     900,111,944     900,111,944     917,484,059     903,757,988     903,757,988  
Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders(2)                        
—Basic   0.11     0.36     0.05     0.09     0.39     0.05  
—Diluted   0.10     0.34     0.05     0.09     0.38     0.05  
Net income per ADS(3) attributable to ordinary shareholders(2)                        
—Basic   0.21     0.71     0.10     0.18     0.79     0.11  
—Diluted   0.20     0.69     0.09     0.18     0.76     0.10  

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:

    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2022   2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Cost of revenues   8,394   12,352   1,703   16,113   22,962   3,167
Sales and marketing expenses   34,487   64,067   8,835   63,817   124,530   17,173
Research and development expenses   57,702   105,756   14,584   115,117   196,430   27,089
General and administrative expenses   49,237   76,727   10,581   87,999   127,271   17,551
    149,820   258,902   35,703   283,046   471,193   64,980

(2) As disclosed in the Form 6-K filed on October 11, 2022, due to subsequent developments of a class action after the announcement of financial results for the second quarter of 2022, a loss contingency of RMB14.9 million was recorded in “Other (expenses)/income, net” and the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were updated. Accordingly, the financial information for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 as presented in this press release was updated to reflect this subsequent event.
(3) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)

    As of
    December 31, 2022   June 30, 2023
    RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   9,751,824     2,740,769     377,969  
Time deposits and short-term investments   3,458,089     10,050,063     1,385,967  
Accounts receivable, net   9,862     15,196     2,096  
Amounts due from related parties   5,714     9,536     1,315  
Prepayments and other current assets   600,773     436,934     60,256  
Total current assets   13,826,262     13,252,498     1,827,603  
Non-current assets            
Property, equipment and software, net   691,036     892,752     123,116  
Intangible assets, net   10,251     9,172     1,265  
Goodwill   5,690     5,690     785  
Right-of-use assets, net   289,628     266,474     36,748  
Long-term investments   -     1,952,215     269,223  
Other non-current assets   4,000     4,000     552  
Total non-current assets   1,000,605     3,130,303     431,689  
Total assets   14,826,867     16,382,801     2,259,292  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   185,297     173,483     23,924  
Deferred revenue   2,060,892     2,564,777     353,699  
Other payables and accrued liabilities   633,482     520,012     71,713  
Operating lease liabilities, current   151,438     148,926     20,538  
Total current liabilities   3,031,109     3,407,198     469,874  
Non-current liabilities            
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   143,591     117,780     16,243  
Deferred tax liabilities   11,404     25,815     3,560  
Total non-current liabilities   154,995     143,595     19,803  
Total liabilities   3,186,104     3,550,793     489,677  
Shareholders’ equity            
Ordinary shares   564     564     78  
Treasury shares   (918,894 )   (989,786 )   (136,498 )
Additional paid-in capital   15,450,389     15,966,491     2,201,880  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   695,184     1,098,959     151,553  
Accumulated deficit   (3,586,480 )   (3,244,220 )   (447,398 )
Total shareholders’ equity   11,640,763     12,832,008     1,769,615  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   14,826,867     16,382,801     2,259,292  


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands)

    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2022    2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Net cash provided by operating activities   186,937     763,708     105,320     480,948     1,307,618     180,329  
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   145,610     (4,427,593 )   (610,593 )   (97,909 )   (8,390,368 )   (1,157,085 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities   (96,920 )   23,166     3,195     (87,816 )   68,955     9,509  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   581,787     126,916     17,502     537,116     2,740     378  
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   817,414     (3,513,803 )   (484,576 )   832,339     (7,011,055 )   (966,869 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   11,356,683     6,254,572     862,545     11,341,758     9,751,824     1,344,838  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   12,174,097     2,740,769     377,969     12,174,097     2,740,769     377,969  


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

    For the three months ended June 30,
 		  For the six months ended June 30,
    2022    2023
 		  2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues   1,112,344     1,487,615   205,152   2,250,224   2,765,161   381,333
Add: Change in deferred revenue   (133,154 )   131,874   18,186   20,486   503,885   69,489
Calculated cash billings   979,190     1,619,489   223,338   2,270,710   3,269,046   450,822
                         
Net income(1)   92,493     309,597   42,696   80,321   342,260   47,201
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   149,820     258,902   35,703   283,046   471,193   64,980
Adjusted net income(1)   242,313     568,499   78,399   363,367   813,453   112,181
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(1)   92,493     309,597   42,696   80,321   342,260   47,201
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   149,820     258,902   35,703   283,046   471,193   64,980
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(1)   242,313     568,499   78,399   363,367   813,453   112,181
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share (non-GAAP)                        
—Basic   869,222,984     868,643,514   868,643,514   869,427,036   867,314,841   867,314,841
—Diluted   912,341,882     900,111,944   900,111,944   917,484,059   903,757,988   903,757,988
Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders(1)                        
—Basic   0.28     0.65   0.09   0.42   0.94   0.13
—Diluted   0.27     0.63   0.09   0.40   0.90   0.12
Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders(1)                        
—Basic   0.56     1.31   0.18   0.84   1.88   0.26
—Diluted   0.53     1.26   0.17   0.79   1.80   0.25

(1) As disclosed in the Form 6-K filed on October 11, 2022, the financial information for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 was updated to reflect the subsequent event as described in “Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income” within this press release.


Primary Logo

