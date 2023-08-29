PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 25, 2023 Legarda paves way for better education in Antique, nearby provinces with inauguration of UP extension campus Anchored in providing quality and democratizing education, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda led the inauguration of the University of the Philippines (UP) Antique Extension Campus in the Municipality of Pandan, Antique. The establishment of the UP Antique Extension Campus seeks to provide formal education and award degrees, as well as training opportunities to the local workforce, who contribute to the province's thriving economy. "This 900-square-meter three-story building has classrooms, offices, training spaces, and a conference room. These will catalyze engagements among constituent universities in the UP System, local academic institutions, and LGU partners, among others," Legarda conveyed in her keynote speech. "The establishment of this campus will also propel the preservation of our heritage and culture, as well as work with other institutions in the province to ensure that our rich biodiversity is protected," she added. The four-term senator underscored the establishment of the UP campus as a key in implementing several educational programs that focus on fisheries, economics, and finance, noting the development of 33 training modules in these particular areas of expertise that will be made accessible to the local communities in Antique and neighboring areas. These include the development of business management skills of community-based fisherfolk organizations, transfer of post-harvest technology, flexible learning materials for higher education institutions (HEIs) in Antique, and upgrading food safety awareness, among others. "I am pleased with how all of these circumstances fell into place. This project has brought together people with kind hearts and great minds to make this one notable contribution to the field of education on the Panay," she remarked. "It fills me with great pride to witness the successful realization of our endeavors, but we will not simply rest on our laurels. We will work harder to ensure that this UP Visayas Antique campus will set the highest standards of tertiary education in the province and the rest of the region," she continued.