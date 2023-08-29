PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2023 Senator Mark Villar thanks President Bongbong Marcos for signing One Town, One Product bill into law According to Senator Mark A. Villar, the primary sponsor and author of the One Town, One Product (OTOP) bill in the Senate, President Bongbong Marcos officially signed the OTOP bill into law last week, 24 August 2023. "Gusto po natin ipaalam sa ating mga kababayan lalo na sa mga local MSMEs and consumers na batas na po ang One Town, One Product. Ito po ay makakatulong sa pagbibigay ng assistance sa ating mga MSMEs and at the same time maippromote pa ang mga produktong ipinagmamalaki ng Pilipinas," Villar emphasized. The law authorizes the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to establish the OTOP Philippines Trustmark, an assurance that the products under the program represent the country's best. The OTOP Philippines Trustmark shall signify that the business and products have been marked as excellent in terms of quality, design, value, and marketability. "Covered po halos lahat ng produkto sa OTOP Philippines Program, including local delicacies, agricultural-based products, artisanal crafts, and skills-based services like hilot, among others," Villar explained. The OTOP law is envisioned to assist rural communities in growing the local economy and promote the convergence of initiatives from local government units (LGUs), national government agencies, and the private sector in developing and promoting Philippine products. The regional and provincial offices of the DTI shall, in cooperation with the concerned LGUs, determine the beneficiaries of the OTOP Program based on the qualifications and standards in place. Beneficiaries will be provided a comprehensive package of assistance covering areas of product development, product design, packaging and labeling assistance, technology updating, and product enhancement. On the other hand, the DTI and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will be in charge of providing capacity building through training opportunities, Standards and Market Compliance and Market Access and Product Promotion. "The law also creates the OTOP Philippines Hubs, which will be strategically located in ports of entry such as airports, seaports, bus terminals, high-trathic retail outlets like malls, tourist destinations, and other consumer-frequented locations. All LGUs shall also establish their own LGU OTOP Hub in any location that has high foot traffic preferably in the city or municipal hall," Villar said. "We also thank President Bongbong for his unwavering support to our local MSMEs and the promotion of Philippine products," Villar added.