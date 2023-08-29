Youth play leading role for Việt Nam-Singapore development

VIETNAM, August 29 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised on Tuesday the pioneering and pivotal role young people in Việt Nam and Singapore will play to pave the way for the rapid and sustainable development of both countries.

In the future, they will help contribute to the bilateral strategic partnership, promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The PM was speaking during a meeting and dialogue with exemplary young leaders from Việt Nam and Singapore, as part of the official visit to Việt Nam by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This event was within the framework of the 2023 Việt Nam-Singapore Young Leaders Dialogue Programme. The programme, which was jointly organised by the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the National Youth Council of Singapore, aimed to promote solidarity and cultural exchanges among young leaders from both nations and enhance their understanding and sharing of experiences in digital transformation.

During the meeting, young leaders from Việt Nam and Singapore reported the outcomes of discussions and initiatives developed by the delegations from both countries after undergoing learning journeys on digital transformation in both countries.

They expressed hope for Việt Nam and Singapore to elevate their relationship to new heights. In particular, young delegates expressed their desire for the leaders of both countries to continue supporting and creating conditions for youth to fulfil their roles and aspirations in the development of each nation and in advancing the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

PM Lee expressed his delight at witnessing the enthusiasm, vitality and aspirations of the young generations. He said that both countries were in the midst of profound transformation with many opportunities for cooperation to improve the lives of their people.

He stressed the importance of young people understanding the changes in both domestic and regional situations and the opportunities provided.

PM Chính stated that after 50 years of diplomatic relations, the Việt Nam-Singapore relationship was developing remarkably well across various sectors.

He encouraged cooperation among the youth in new areas such as digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, sharing economy and innovation, and stressed the importance of open discussions on issues with differing viewpoints in order to reach consensus.

PM Chính said that their voices and contributions were crucial for the sustainable development of each nation, and urged them to remain steadfast, resolute, and daring in tackling difficult and significant issues.

He highlighted the importance of pioneering in education, improving essential knowledge and skills necessary to adapt and master the future of the fourth industrial revolution while taking the lead in contributing to society and community.

On the same day, PM Chính and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, along with their spouses, met with outstanding students from the Việt Nam National University of Hà Nội.

During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers shared insights on Singapore's education, science, technology, and innovation policies; a partnership between the two countries in the fields of digital transformation and green economy as well as the exchange of ideas in various sectors such as research, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

PM Lee said that Singapore was open to citizens and businesses from various countries, including Việt Nam, for entrepreneurial opportunities.

Singapore was committed to educating and advocating for environmental protection. Currently, Singapore was implementing measures to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal shared with Việt Nam, he said.

In response to students' questions regarding the Việt Nam-Singapore digital economy-green economy, PM Chính explained that within this cooperative framework, the two countries would collaborate and support each other in developing technology infrastructure, building databases, sharing management expertise, training human resources, and enhancing cybersecurity.

This effort was aimed at achieving a digital government, digital citizens, and a digital society.

In the realm of green development, both sides would cooperate, support, and exchange technology, finance, human resources, scientific management, and institution-building to facilitate the transition to green and sustainable energy sources, particularly wind and solar energy.

Addressing the concerns of students about the future of the young generation, the PM emphasised they should cultivate ethical values, acquire knowledge, maintain their passion, and work together to build a peaceful, friendly, and prosperous world, including nurturing the ever-growing Việt Nam-Singapore relationship.

The two Prime Ministers also witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Việt Nam National University of Hà Nội, the Việt Nam National University of HCM City, and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University. — VNS