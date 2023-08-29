PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2023 Robin Fights for Rights of 'Small' Workers in Film Industry Sufficient and nutritious meals, adequate standby areas and just workday hours. These were among the rights pushed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla for "small" workers in the showbiz industry. At the hearing of the Senate on the proposed "Eddie Garcia Act" where he is a co-author, Padilla stressed the observation of such rights are important to ensuring a smooth workflow in the industry he came from. "Mahalaga sa amin mga maliliit kasi mga big star... kaya kami nanggagalaiti dito para doon sa maliliit, kasi ang big star, may pagkain yan (The small workers are important to us. The big stars have money and they can afford to bring their own food)," he told the stakeholders at the hearing. "Sana po magtulungan tayo. Hindi po tayo nandito para magtalo-talo o di magkasundo. Gusto lang po nating magkaroon ng napakagandang workflow sa ating industry kahit ang industry natin medyo nasa alanganin ngayon (We should help each other. We are not here to argue, but to ensure a smooth workflow in our industry even if our industry is now struggling)," he added. Padilla reminded producers to ensure dietitians are in the workplace so performers and crew have the strength to do their work. "Nagpuyat ka na tapos pakakainin ka ng isang bakol ng upo medyo mahirap naman (It would be difficult if you went without sleep then you are given only upo to eat)," he said. He added there should be adequate and comfortable standby areas especially for senior and child performers. "Kadalasan kasi pagdating sa talent, nasa kalsada lang (When it comes to talents, they are often left to wait for their turn on the street)," he said. Padilla likewise pushed for tax holidays to allow the industry to recover, "dahil alam kong overtaxed kayo (because I know producers are overtaxed)." Joji Alonso of the Philippine Motion Picture Producers Association said they are amenable to a workday with a maximum of 14 hours. She said the industry is struggling because producers of movies produced this year earned only up to P12 million in a week, and in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) at that - a far cry from the P72 million they need to break even. Robin, Ipinaglaban ang Karapatan ng 'Maliliit' na Nagtatrabaho sa Showbiz Sapat at masustansyang pagkain, maayos na standby area, at sapat na oras sa trabaho. Ilan ito sa mga karapatang isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para sa mga "maliliit" na nagtatrabaho sa industriya ng pelikula. Ani Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang "Eddie Garcia Act" kung saan isa siya sa mga may-akda, mahalaga ito para magkaroon ng magandang workflow sa industriyang kanyang pinanggalingan. "Mahalaga sa amin mga maliliit kasi mga big star... kaya kami nanggagalaiti dito para doon sa maliliit, kasi ang big star, may pagkain yan," aniya sa mga stakeholder na dumalo sa pagdinig. "Sana po magtulungan tayo. Hindi po tayo nandito para magtalo-talo o di magkasundo. Gusto lang po nating magkaroon ng napakagandang workflow sa ating industry kahit ang industry natin medyo nasa alanganin ngayon," dagdag niya. Ipinunto ni Padilla sa mga producer na dapat may dietitian para sa kakainin ng mga tao, para tiyaking kakayanin nilang magtrabaho. "Nagpuyat ka na tapos pakakainin ka ng isang bakol ng upo medyo mahirap naman," aniya. Dagdag ni Padilla, dapat may sapat na standby area para sa mga senior at mga bata na performer. "Kadalasan kasi pagdating sa talent, nasa kalsada lang," aniya. Isinulong din ni Padilla ang tax holidays para makabawi ang industriya, "dahil alam kong overtaxed kayo." Ayon kay Joji Alonso ng Philippine Motion Picture Producers Association, sang-ayon sila sa 14-oras ng workday. Aniya, hirap ang industriya dahil hanggang P12 milyon lang ang kita ng mga producer sa isang linggo at sa Metro Manila Film Festival pa ito - malayo sa kailangan nilang kitain na P72 milyon para lang makabawi.