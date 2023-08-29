PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2023 SENATE BILL NO. 2426 UNDER COMMITTEE REPORT NO. 107

Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act

Co-Sponsorship Speech | Sen. Joel Villanueva Mr. President, esteemed colleagues: It is my honor and privilege to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2426 under Committee Report No. 107 or the "Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act." We would like to thank and commend the sponsor, the hardworking Senator Sonny Angara, for pushing for this bill, which is one of the advocacies closest to his heart. This measure is also part of the Common Legislative Agenda of both Houses. In the 2023 World Competitiveness Ranking, the Philippines ranked 52nd out of 64 economies. The annual report assesses how countries provide an environment characterized by efficient infrastructures, institutions, and policies that encourage sustainable value creation by enterprises. Our ranking means that we still have much to improve on if we are to achieve global competitiveness. Kaya naman po buong-puso nating sinusuportahan ang pagsasabatas ng panukalang ito na naglalayong suportahan, palakasin, at pagyamanin ang produksyon ng mga produktong gawang Pilipino upang ang mga ito ay mas maging sopistikado, de-kalidad, at talagang namang world-class. Through this measure, Mr. President, a Tatak Pinoy strategy will be adopted, which is a six-year action plan on the expansion and diversification of productive capabilities of domestic enterprises to make Philippine products and services more globally competitive. This will provide a venue for government agencies and the private sector to work together to increase support for local producers. This measure will also help address Filipinos' preference for imported products and reduce our trade deficit which stands at US$3.9 billion in June 2023. Moreover, when enacted into law, this bill would help modernize our agriculture industry, harness our manufacturing sector, and increase their overall share to our total economy and job generation. Currently, only the services sector has a consistent contribution, accounting for 62.1% of our GDP and 58.2% of total employment, higher than both agriculture and industry combined. Ginoong Pangulo, lubos din pong matutulungan ng panukalang ito ang mga MSMEs na bumubuo ng 99.58% ng mga business enterprises at nakakalikha ng higit limang milyong trabaho para sa mga Pilipino o halos 65% ng total employment sa ating bansa.[1] The institutionalization of the various Tatak Pinoy initiatives will not only promote the country's brand and identity, but more importantly, will lift millions out of poverty, contributing to this administration's goal of 9% poverty rate by 2028, and create more jobs for the people, helping achieve the projected 4% to 5% unemployment rate by 2026. Mr. President, distinguished colleagues especially to our dear sponsor. I cannot help but react on the sponsorship speech of our dear colleague. When I heard about this statement made by our Department of Migrant Workers Director Francisco Aguilar. I'm a bit concerned at Nawala lang po si Secretary Toots Ople parang nakalimutan na nila yung nakalagay sa batas na ating ipinasa, pinaghirapan Mr. President, dito mismo sa bulwagang ito. I know for a fact and the sponsor is right that this measure will complement Section 17 of RA 11641. I'd like to put this on record and I hope that the secretariat will also give a copy of the same RA that created the DMW to remind our workers in the department that we have discussed so much about the topic of full reintegration program. If you recall, Mr. President, this representation met the tech guy of Universal Studios in Singapore and he was asking 'how can we help our country and our people when they come back to the Philippines?'. Ilang beses din pong inilabas ni Senator Frank Drilon itong mga hinaing ng ating mga OFWs na inilagay po natin mismo sa batas na ito. Yung mga OFWs na gustong bumalik sa atin o mga Migrant Workers na nandun sa ibang bans ana pwedeng i-tap ng UP o ng mga malalaking mga university para magturo sa kanilang unibersidad. Mr. President, just to put on record, ito pong RA 11641, yung full cycle national reintegration program. This means Mr. President that professional Filipinos who have worked abroad and returned to the country should not go through the hoops in finding employment since the Department of Migrant Workers should be implementing their seamless reintegration. Let me remind our friends from DMW of your job. The said program will cover the different dimensions of support needed by our OFWs. Again, let me point out in closing section 17 of RA 11641 - full cycle reintegration program. It says here: " The Department shall develop and implement a full cycle and comprehensive national reintegration program for both documented and undocumented OFWs which shall be embedded in all stages of migration for work beginning from pre-deployment, on sight during employment and upon return, whether voluntary or involuntary. The reintegration program shall cover the different dimensions of support needed by the OFWs such as economic, social, psychosocial, gender responsive and cultural including skills certification and recognition of equivalency or effective employment services and shall ensure contribution to national development through investments and transfer of technology from skilled or professional OFWs." Again, Mr. President, it is written in this measure that the reintegration program shall include promoting access to social protection instruments and financial services and reintegration of survivors of VAW and trafficking-in-persons. For this purpose, the NRCO shall serve as the lead office of the department and shall coordinate all OFW training program and services of the TESDA, DTI, DA, DOLE, DOST and other local government units among others. Muli, maraming salamat po sa ating sponsor, Senator Sonny Angara na may sarili din pong "tatak" ang de-kalidad at 'di matatawarang serbisyo publiko - Alagang Angara! Makakaasa po kayo sa ating buong suporta para sa pagsasabatas ng panukalang ito. Thank you, Mr. President, dear colleagues. May God bless us all. ______________________ [1] DTI. 2021 MSME Statistics. Available at https://www.dti.gov.ph/resources/msme-statistics/. Accessed on 07 March 2023.