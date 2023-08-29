EuroGeographics and International Cartographic Association agree collaboration to unlock power of location

Experts in authoritative geospatial data, cartography and GIScience have today (29 August 2023) announced a new international collaboration to demonstrate the power of location.

Members of EuroGeographics, the not-for-profit association for European National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authorities, and the International Cartographic Association (ICA) will use their collective expertise to support the public good. As a result, they will focus on advocating for the widespread use of information about location by promoting its social, environmental and economic value in solving global issues.

Colin Bray, President of EuroGeographics, said: “As the national authorities for official high-value geospatial information in Europe, high quality and reliability is the calling card of EuroGeographics members. In an ever-changing world, they play a key role in helping to address global and regional issues that extend beyond borders.”

“This requires cooperation to ensure an effective collective response. We are therefore delighted to announce a closer collaboration with the ICA on activities of mutual interest. By sharing opportunities for knowledge exchange and best practice, we will further support our vision of a society empowered by the use of trusted geospatial services.”

Tim Trainor, ICA President added: “We are delighted to have signed a letter of collaboration with EuroGeographics. By working together, our two Associations can contribute to the understanding and solution of world problems by ensuring our respective expertise is employed to maximum effect and full potential for the benefit of society.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Europe’s official sources of national geospatial data to demonstrate the use of Cartography and GI science in decision-making processes and fostering the national and international use of geospatially referenced environmental, economic and social information.”

