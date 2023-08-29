Unicycive Therapeutics Featured on Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight Series

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer was recently featured on the Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight interview series. The series explores how industry leaders within small-cap community are evolving and navigating challenges in various industries.



A link to the archived interview may be accessed here and on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

