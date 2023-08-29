National Civil Rights Museum Offers Hybrid Freedom Award Student Forum

Educational event to feature the presentation of the student Keeper of the Dream Award

Memphis, TN, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award Student Forum is a celebration for and by young trailblazers. This year’s hybrid program kicks off the Freedom Award festivities and is an opportunity for students to be inspired by the purpose-driven lives of Freedom Award honorees. On October 19, 2023, the event will be at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis at 10:00 a.m. Central.

The 2023 Freedom Award Student Forum will feature its distinguished Freedom Award honorees: KERRY KENNEDY, a stalwart in human rights advocacy; CLAYBORNE CARSON, an esteemed historian specializing in civil rights; and STACEY ABRAMS, an influential force in the fight for voting rights and social equity. The hybrid format, allowing both physical attendance and virtual participation, fosters broader engagement and accessibility.

The Museum extends the invitation to 5th-12th grade classrooms virtually as well as the Greater Memphis area to join the in-person Freedom Award Student Forum, including bus transportation for Memphis Shelby County Schools. The in-person function offers local students an invaluable opportunity to interact directly with honorees, gaining inspiration and insights into their remarkable contributions to civil and human rights. With a resolute commitment to education, the museum reaches virtual classrooms globally with the live-streamed event.

The Student Forum will also highlight the achievements of Keeper of the Dream Award winners and how these students impact their communities. The esteemed Keeper of the Dream Award honors exceptional area students who embody compassion, leadership, commitment, and service. The program will feature 2022 and 2023 student changemakers ignited as young catalysts who empower themselves and others.

Teachers and youth group leaders interested in participating in this transformative educational event must register by October 12 for either the in-person experience or the live stream. Upon registration, the museum will provide logistical and technical details and educational resources to prepare students for the event.

To enhance interaction, the museum livestream includes a moderated Twitter feed (#NCRMStudentForum) and a curated chat room in the virtual environment. This dual-channel feature enables students and participants to contribute to the ongoing civil and human rights discourse.

For more information about attending in person and registering for the live stream, visit the Freedom Award website or contact education@civilrightsmuseum.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. We chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

– civilrightsmuseum.org –

Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225 cdyson@civilrightsmuseum.org