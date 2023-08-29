Ascot Boosts Exploration Potential of the Premier Property With Positive IP Geophysics Program Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the 2023 induced polarization (“IP”) geophysics program at the Company’s Premier Gold Project (“PGP” or the “project”), located on Nis g a’a Nation Treaty Lands in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. These results are from 28 IP lines totaling 29 line-kilometers across three grids – one grid near the Premier mill targeting the western extension of the Sebakwe Zone, one grid targeting the northern extension of the Day Zone at the Big Missouri deposit, and one grid testing the strike and depth extent of the Dilworth deposit. The IP program was conducted between late June and early August.



Highlights from the IP geophysics program include:

Strong IP anomaly shows potential that the Sebakwe Zone structure extends approximately 1,000 metres beyond the westernmost extent of surface drilling from 2022.

Day Zone IP signature continues approximately 800 metres to the north of previous surface drill results.

Dilworth IP shows strong chargeability anomaly to the west and below where most drilling was previously focused.



Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, “Even with the rich history of exploration and mining activity at the Premier property over the past century, we have been able to demonstrate excellent prospectivity in large areas across the property by applying modern exploration methods. As in the case of successfully drilling the Sebakwe Zone in late 2021, IP chargeability anomalies have been instrumental in making new discoveries, demonstrating potential extensions to mineralized structures, and generating high-priority diamond drill targets. This year’s IP program was successful in all three focus areas.

With the potential for a 1,000 metre western extension of the Sebakwe Zone, an 800 metre northern extension of the Day Zone, and a strong and largely untested chargeability anomaly at depth at the Dilworth deposit, there’s no lack of exciting exploration potential across the Premier Gold Project. We are currently planning drill programs to test these high-potential targets and are planning to drill some of these targets as soon as practical.”

Figure 1 – Plan view of 28 IP lines in the 2023 PGP exploration program. IP lines shown in red and historical diamond drill holes shown in black.





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aba6bbfe-3d99-4d40-8dbc-46530d209c64

Sebakwe Zone

The IP grid to the west of the Sebakwe zone at the Premier Deposit (Figure 2) shows anomalous chargeability responses on all six profiles varying from deep and flat lying in the east to steeply dipping in the area between the mill and the Granduc road (Figure 3). The new profiles have established approximately 1,000 metres of anomalous response beyond the westernmost drill holes at the Sebakwe Zone.

Figure 2 – Northeast looking 3D view of IP cross sections stepping out west from the Sebakwe Zone





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a34ca3-369c-402b-96b4-391a8ec891e8

Figure 3 – IP profile 2 showing strong chargeability anomaly approximately 1,000 metres west of recent Sebakwe Zone drilling





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99d9e0d5-c95c-4d37-bd05-2fe6eb7fd493

Day Zone

The Day Zone, initially discovered in 2020, is located on the western side of the Big Missouri Ridge, approximately 5 kilometres north of the Premier mill. Given the growing number of high-grade intercepts encountered in this area and its proximity to Big Missouri, the Day Zone is one of the most compelling targets for resource growth and potential mine life extension.

The second IP grid targeted the northern extension of the Day Zone (Figure 4), an emerging zone of mineralization that Ascot has been tracing by drilling over the last two years. The southernmost profile (Figure 5) shows a chargeability anomaly associated with the northernmost drill pad at the Day Zone. Subsequent profiles to the north show a similar anomalous response over approximately 800 metres of strike length. The northernmost profiles of the grid also show a deeper response that remains untested and is therefore undefined in its character.

Figure 4 – East looking 3D view of IP lines stepping out north from the Day Zone and showing potential 800 metre extension where a lack of historical drilling has been done





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/041fbf64-187c-4b15-ab82-3e6e1b7212cc

Figure 5 – IP profile 10 showing strong IP signature where the Day Zone was drilled in 2022





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f4da685-6f1d-4256-83cd-83ef7a95fa09

Dilworth Deposit

The northernmost IP grid covers the Dilworth deposit and its surroundings, an area of the property that is underexplored at this point in time. Dilworth mineralization shows up in near surface anomalies but the most significant outcome of the survey is a blind chargeability anomaly to the west of the Dilworth deposit that extends over a strike length of approximately 2,000 metres and appears to be open in both directions (Figure 6). Figure 7 shows an individual profile from the grid and a group of drill holes from 2008, one of which intercepted anomalous gold mineralization (hole HL08-18 intercepted 3.21g/t Au over 2.33m starting at 237m depth) at the stratigraphic contact between andesitic volcanics and deeper argillite. Outside of this drill hole, the anomalous zone is untested by drilling.

Figure 6 – Northeast looking 3D view of IP cross sections at the Dilworth deposit showing strong IP chargeability anomaly to the west and below where most drilling was previously focused





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/239f5e97-5c6b-4465-b1ee-f2034e345f1b

Figure 7 – IP section 24 showing strong IP signature correlated with 2008 drillhole HL08-18 which intercepted 3.21g/t Au over 2.33m starting at 237m depth





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8e4314e-188d-474c-a075-4f1bd17c2efc

Qualified Person

Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., the Company’s Exploration Manager provides the field management for the PGP exploration program. John Kiernan, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

