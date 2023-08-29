Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Ajim Tamboli as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies®, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Ajim Tamboli, CFA, as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tamboli brings over 24 years of health care experience to the role, joining Arbor from Monte Rosa Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. He was responsible for leading private and public fund raises of over $465M, including an upsized $255M IPO in 2021.



“I am thrilled to add Ajim to our leadership team,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO of Arbor. “Ajim brings years of experience at the intersection of financial services and biotechnology, and we’re looking forward to working with him to ensure we’re well-positioned to continue growing the company and advancing our portfolio of next-generation genomic therapies.”

At Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Mr. Tamboli played a key role in corporate strategy and facilitated the growth of the company to more than 130 employees, located across the US and Switzerland. He previously served as the CFO of Rodin Therapeutics, where he ran investor fundraising and supported their successful acquisition by Alkermes. Mr. Tamboli also has extensive experience in healthcare asset management, having co-founded Endurant Capital Management with a team he partnered with previously at Columbia Management. Prior to that he was a biotechnology equity research analyst with Lehman Brothers and additional investment banks.

“I am delighted to join Arbor Bio’s team of changemakers in the realm of gene editing,” said Mr. Tamboli. “I look forward to playing an active part in the strategic management of the company and contributing to their efforts to revolutionize how genetic disease is treated.”

Mr. Tamboli holds an MS in Biotechnology and BS in Biomedical Science from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science and is a CFA® charterholder.

About Arbor Biotechnologies®

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company based in Cambridge, MA. Combining the promise of CRISPR with advanced computational AI driven discovery, high throughput screening, and robust protein engineering approaches, our co-founders Feng Zhang and David Walt laid the groundwork for our proprietary discovery engine, which has yielded an extensive toolbox of gene editors, far exceeding the number of editors published in the literature to date. We envision a future of gene editing that extends beyond simple knockdowns to include precision writing, precise excisions, and large insertions. This affords us the potential to treat a broad spectrum of patients, from ultra-rare to the most common genetic diseases. Guided by a deep understanding of the molecular basis of disease and our access to a unique suite of optimized editors, we are rapidly advancing our discovery-stage programs with an initial focus on genomic diseases of the liver and CNS for which there are no existing functional cures. As we advance toward the clinic with our lead program in primary hyperoxaluria type I, we look to expand our strategic partnerships around in vivo gene editing across multiple therapeutic areas and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of our novel nuclease technology. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio

