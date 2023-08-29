ApartmentLove Completes Integration with Major North American Vacation Rental Supplier BookingPal

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the successful completion of all engineering to integrate the Company’s Short-Term Vacation Rental (“STVR”) website OwnerDirect.com with BookingPal, a major North American STVR listing supplier.



Providing access to thousands of STVR listings across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and elsewhere abroad, the integration with BookingPal is expected to significantly increase the number of high-quality STVR properties on OwnerDirect.com providing more and better choice for the millions of users searching vacation rentals from around the world. The Company earns a service fee of not less than 13.5% on the gross booking value of every reservation made on OwnerDirect.com.

“This integration is expected to significantly increase our vacation rental inventory and elevate the way travelers use and engage with our OwnerDirect.com platform,” said Trevor Davidson, the Company’s President & CEO. Adding, “This is the first of several vacation rental supplier engagements which, in aggregate, will provide us with access to about 3 million vacation rental listings in more than 100 countries around the world. Full credit to our engineering team for completing the integration which will now permit the simultaneous exchange of billions of data points facilitating rental bookings in an entirely automated and hands-free capacity. For our users, providing the largest inventory of high-quality and readily available vacation properties will allow them to effortlessly view, qualify, and select the best accommodation for their travel plans. To all property managers and vacation rental owners, activate your entire vacation rental inventory completely free of charge on OwnerDirect.com via the BookingPal Channel API and dashboard.”

The Company estimates not less than 50,000 new STVR listings will be added to OwnerDirect.com in the very near term via the BookingPal API. In addition to greatly increasing the number of STVR listings on OwnerDirect.com, this integration will enable the Company’s website visitors from around the world to explore a wider range of accommodations in captivating destinations across the globe. “This collaboration signifies a monumental step forward in the vacation rental industry,” said Alex Aydin, CEO and Founder of BookingPal. Adding, “We are very impressed with the architecture of the new OwnerDirect.com system and we have every confidence the easy-to-use interface and beautiful new OwnerDirect.com website will resonate with our many property management clients and are very pleased to have formed this exciting new partnership.”

The integration with BookingPal evidences the Company’s ability to scale its OwnerDirect.com application and further position OwnerDirect.com at the forefront of the STVR industry. The Company is actively integrating with several other new supply partners and expects to have all such engineering complete in the near-term providing access to millions of vacation rentals in more than 100 countries around the world.

About BookingPal

BookingPal is a leading provider of distribution technology and Channel Management solutions for the vacation rental industry. BookingPal helps property management companies increase revenue, occupancy, and efficiency through a fully managed distribution platform. The platform provides smooth, continuous, and real time connectivity between the world’s leading property management software systems and consumer travel websites such as Homes & Villas By Marriott Bonvoy, Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Google, Hopper, American Express Homes + Retreats, VRBO, and OwnerDirect.com.

About OwnerDirect.com

OwnerDirect.com is a leading Short-Term Vacation Rental (“STVR”) marketplace connecting property owners and travelers from around the world via the Internet. A pioneer in the vacation rental industry with more than 20-years of operating history, OwnerDirect.com advertises high-end vacation properties on behalf of owners and is trusted by millions as a safe, easy-to-use, and proven effective platform to find and secure rental accommodations. With a vast inventory of vacation homes, condos, cabins, and villas for rent, OwnerDirect.com provides travelers with a diverse selection of accommodations paving the way for unique and memorable vacations. OwnerDirect.com is committed to delivering exceptional service, convenience, and value to property managers, private owners, and travelers from coast to coast and around the world.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

