Evaporative Condensing Unit Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2033 | FMI
FMI Logo
United States evaporative condensing units market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 0.476 billion by 2033NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the Global Evaporative Condensing Units Market is forecast to reach US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and US$ 2.7 billion by 2033. Overall sales of evaporative condensing units are expected to soar at 6.1% during the assessment period from 2023 to 2033.
The evaporative condensing units industry is projected to witness a positive growth trajectory during the assessment period. It is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.2 billion through 2033.
As per the latest analysis, refrigeration application will dominate the worldwide evaporative condensing units industry through 2033. This is due to the rising usage of evaporative condensing units in various refrigeration systems.
The refrigeration segment is projected to expand at 6.0% CAGR during the assessment period, in comparison to the 7.4% CAGR registered during the historical timeframe.
The rising usage of evaporative condensing units in air conditioning and refrigeration applications is expected to drive the global market forward through 2033.
Get your Sample Report to Boost Your Industry Knowledge for Valuable Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17777
Robust growth of end-use sectors such as food service, warehouses, and food processing in both developed and developing regions will uplift evaporative condensing unit demand.
Evaporative condensing units are a type of condensers that utilize the heat rejection process by using the cooling effect of evaporation. These condensers are becoming popular due to their cost-saving and energy-efficient features.
Increasing adoption of advanced refrigeration systems across various sectors is projected to boost the global evaporative condensing units industry during the assessment period.
Similarly, increasing global temperature along with rising demand for energy-efficient air conditioning systems will bolster evaporative condensing unit sales through 2033.
Technological advancements in condensing technologies are enabling manufacturers to develop more efficient and advanced evaporating condensing units. This will further boost the target market.
Key Takeaways from the Evaporative Condensing Units Market Report:
The global evaporative condensing units industry is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 2.7 billion by 2033.
By application, the refrigeration segment is forecast to thrive at 0% CAGR during the projection period.
By end use, the commercial segment is likely to expand at 7% CAGR through 2033.
The United States evaporative condensing units market value is expected to reach US$ 0.476 billion by 2033.
Evaporative condensing unit demand in China is projected to rise at 0% CAGR through 2033.
The evaporative condensing units industry in Japan is forecast to attain a valuation of US$ 0.518 billion by 2033.
The South Korean market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 8% during the assessment period.
“Rising demand for energy-efficient refrigeration and air conditioning systems across a wide range of sectors is expected to boost the global evaporating condensing units industry. To maximize their profits, companies are launching new solutions with advanced features. - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)
Request the Full Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17777
Who is Winning?
Johnson Controls International PLC, AAON, Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Decsa Srl, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC., SPX Corporation, Evapco, Inc., TEVA - Tecnicas Evaporativas, S.L, and Temp Tech Co., Ltd among others are key manufacturers of evaporating condensing units profiled in the report.
To increase their sales and expand their footprint, these key companies are expanding their portfolios by introducing new eco-friendly and energy-efficient evaporative condensing units. They are also implementing strategies such as partnerships, facility expansions, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, alliances, and mergers to strengthen their market presence.
Recent developments:
In June 2023, SPX Technologies acquired ASPEQ Heating Group to strengthen its market position.
In October 2017, Kaltra GmbH introduced new evaporative condensers with power-saving potential.
Global Evaporative Condensing Units Market Segmentation
By Application:
Refrigeration
Air Conditioning
By End Use:
Commercial
Power
Chemical
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
East Asia
South Asia and Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information and identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17777
More Insights Available:
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the evaporative condensing units market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study reveals market projections based on application (refrigeration and air conditioning), end use (commercial, power, and chemical), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).
About FMI – Industrial Automation
The Industrial Automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) Research offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry.
We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Industrial Automation Market Insights
Vapour Recovery Units Market Size: The global vapour recovery units market size is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. The global market is poised to attain a valuation of US$ 1,256.2 million in 2023. It is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2,105.5 million by 2033.
About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the Market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Application, Region and End-Use over the next 10 years.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights, Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
Ankush Nikam
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube