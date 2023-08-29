Work to start on VSIP project in Cần Thơ this September

VIETNAM, August 29 - CẦN THƠ — Phase 1 of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) project in Vĩnh Thạnh District in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ will begin construction on September 9, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

The launch is expected to see the presence of about 300 delegates, including representatives of the Singaporean Embassy in Hà Nội, the Singaporean Consulate General in Cần Thơ, ministries, and central agencies. It will also form part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

At the ceremony, the municipal administration will hand over memoranda of understanding on investment between the VSIP and potential clients, along with another on industrial park expansion orientations between Cần Thơ and the VSIP, the People's Committee noted.

Anthony Tan, General Director of the Can Tho VSIP Joint Stock Company, said that the park in Vĩnh Thạnh District would be an industrial, residential, and logistic service complex meeting green and sustainability criteria.

The Cần Thơ VSIP project was approved by the Prime Minister and granted the investment registration certificate by the municipal People’s Committee in October 2022.

Phase 1 will cover 293.7ha of land and have total investment of over VNĐ3.7 trillion (US$153.8 million). During this phase, the project will also supply support services for factories in nearby areas and Cần Thơ at large, along with those for labourers working at the VSIP.

The VSIP joint venture, formed by Sembcorp of Singapore and Becamex IDC of Vietnam, is the biggest industrial park developer in the country at present. It set up the first VSIP in southern Bình Dương Province in 1996. So far, 11 VSIPs have been put into operation nationwide, and the one in Cần Thơ is the first in the Mekong Delta. — VNS