Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,658 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Jewish Community Leaders

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield
U.S. Representative to the United Nations
New York, New York
August 28, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Jewish Community Leaders

The below is attributable to U.S. Mission to the United Nations Spokesperson Nate Evans:

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, today hosted a town hall meeting for leaders of several Jewish community organizations from New York and across the country. She was joined by U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield previewed the United States’ priorities for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and, along with Ambassador Lipstadt, highlighted the United States’ efforts to counter antisemitism and anti-Israel bias at the UN. Ambassador Lipstadt praised the UN Secretary-General for taking the important step of drafting a UN Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also reinforced the Biden Administration’s unshakeable support for Israel and a negotiated two-state solution.

###

By U.S. Mission Israel | 29 August, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Jewish Community Leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more