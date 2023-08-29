Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

U.S. Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

August 28, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Jewish Community Leaders

The below is attributable to U.S. Mission to the United Nations Spokesperson Nate Evans:

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, today hosted a town hall meeting for leaders of several Jewish community organizations from New York and across the country. She was joined by U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield previewed the United States’ priorities for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and, along with Ambassador Lipstadt, highlighted the United States’ efforts to counter antisemitism and anti-Israel bias at the UN. Ambassador Lipstadt praised the UN Secretary-General for taking the important step of drafting a UN Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also reinforced the Biden Administration’s unshakeable support for Israel and a negotiated two-state solution.

###

