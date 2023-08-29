Flash News - OKX Launches LBR Airdrop as Part of LBR Earn Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 29, 2023.



OKX to Give Away 15,000 LBR as Part of LBR Earn Campaign

Following the listing of LBR on the OKX exchange, OKX is rolling out an LBR Earn campaign. Users can participate by staking ETH to earn LBR, with a total of 15,000 LBR to be given away.

Lybra Finance is a decentralized finance protocol that seeks to stabilize the DeFi industry through its over-collateralized, interest-bearing stablecoin, eUSD. The Lybra (LBR) token is the native token of the Lybra Protocol and plays a vital role in governance within the protocol. Its use cases include staking and voting.

This free airdrop marks the launch of OKX's LBR Earn campaign, which will allow users to conveniently grow their LBR holdings, enjoy attractive APYs with zero fees and access exclusive offerings.



