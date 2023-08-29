Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the security and vulnerability management market research. As per TBRC’s security and vulnerability management market forecast, the security and vulnerability management market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.11 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of security and vulnerability assessment and management tools is expected to drive the growth of the security and vulnerability management market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest security and vulnerability management market share. Major security and vulnerability management market leaders include IBM, McAfee, Broadcom Inc., Qualys Inc., Dell, Acunetix, AT&T, Balbix, Breachlock Inc., Brinqa, Claroty, Digital Defense Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Holm Security, Rapid7.

Security and Vulnerability Management Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Scale, Large Scale

3) By Target: Content Management System Vulnerabilities, API Vulnerabilities, Internet of Things (IoT) Vulnerabilities, Other Targets

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Other Applications

Security and vulnerability management refers to the ongoing, regular process of various processes, tools, and strategies for identifying, evaluating, treating, and reporting security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations within an organization's software and systems. The implementation of security and vulnerability management alongside with other security tactics is vital for organizations to prioritize possible threats and minimize their attack surface.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Security and Vulnerability Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Security and Vulnerability Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

