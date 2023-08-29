Transforming Diagnostics: At-Home Molecular Testing Market Envisions US$ 18.1 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights
heightened awareness and the demand for early disease detection are significant factors propelling the At-Home Molecular Testing Market's growthNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, the At-Home Molecular Testing Market is expected to be worth US$ 10.2 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 18.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a 5.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The market has seen a significant expansion of test offerings beyond traditional genetic testing. At-home testing kits now cover a wide range of health conditions and concerns, including hormone levels, fertility, food sensitivities, STIs, cholesterol levels, vitamin deficiencies, and more. This diversification allows individuals to gain insights into various aspects of their health and well-being.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a transformative impact on the at-home testing kits market. The demand for accessible and convenient COVID-19 testing options surged during the pandemic phase, leading to the rapid development and availability of at-home COVID-19 testing kits. At-home kits typically involve self-administered nasal or saliva sample collection, and they provide results that individuals can interpret at home. Moreover, genetic testing continues to be a prominent trend in the at-home testing kits market. Consumers are increasingly interested in understanding their genetic predispositions to certain diseases, traits, and ancestry. Genetic testing kits offer insights into family history, disease risk factors, carrier status for genetic disorders, and pharmaco-genomic information to guide medication selection.
The regulatory landscape for at-home testing kits is evolving, with regulatory bodies like the FDA playing a critical role in ensuring safety, accuracy, and reliability. Stricter regulations and increased scrutiny are being applied to ensure the quality of at-home testing kits, which can foster consumer confidence and promote market growth. These factors highlight the increasing consumer demand for accessible, personalized, and convenient healthcare solutions.
Key Takeaways from the At-home Molecular Testing Market:
The at-home molecular testing industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2033, increasing at a 7.2% CAGR.
The at-home molecular testing industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 689.1 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2033.
During the forecast period, the at-home molecular testing industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 1.3 billion, securing a 5.1% CAGR.
The at-home molecular testing industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 1.12 billion by 2033, increasing at a 5.8% CAGR.
South Korea's at-home molecular testing industry is predicted to achieve a market value of US$ 253.9 million, rising at a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
With a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033, the cassettes segment is expected to dominate the at-home molecular testing industry.
With a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033, infectious diseases such as are expected to dominate the at-home molecular testing industry.
With a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, the blood sample is expected to dominate the at-home molecular testing industry.
With a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033, the drug stores are expected to dominate the at-home molecular testing industry.
How Does the Competition Look in the At-home Molecular Testing Market?
The market for at-home molecular testing is quite competitive, with numerous companies vying for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise
Abbott
ACON Laboratories, Inc.
Rapikit
Becton and Dickinson
Cardinal Health
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Quidel Corporation
Bionime Corporation
SA Scientific
ARKRAY USA, Inc.
Nova Biomedical
AdvaCare Pharma
AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
Atlas Medical UK
TaiDoc Technology Corporation
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Sensing Self
PTE. Ltd
Atomo Diagnostics
Mankind Pharma
The main corporations are investing extensively in R&D projects to develop inventive and creative products with improved reliability, efficacy, and cost. In order to meet changing consumer expectations, they are also concentrating on extending their product portfolio and bolstering their distribution strategies.
Industry-wide, tactical alliances and partnerships with other businesses are more frequent, enabling parties to capitalize on one another's advantages and increase their market power.
Leading companies employ mergers and consolidation to expand into new markets and improve their market share. In emerging markets, particularly in China and India, the sector is rapidly growing.
To boost their presence in these regions, major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional manufacturing sites. They are also concentrating on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets in order to get a competitive advantage.
Segmentation Analysis of the At-home Molecular Testing Market:
By Product:
Cassettes
Strips
Test Panels
Dip Cards
Midstreams
Others
By Test Type:
Pregnancy Tests
HIV Tests
Diabetes
Infectious Diseases
Glucose Tests
Ovulation Predictor Tests
Drug Abuse Tests
Others
By Sample Type:
Urine
Blood
Saliva
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Retail Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Pharmacies
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
The Middle East & Africa
