Empowering the Next Generation with AI and Data Literacy

Making self learning more personal

A Dynamic Collaboration between HAILabs.ai and STEM.org!

Like the steam engine revolutionized the industry, AI will reshape the future by converting data into intelligence, with an impact comparable to historic innovations.”
— Lewis Griffin, Prof. Computer Science and AI at UCL & mentor HAILabs.ai
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAILabs.ai is excited to announce a new partnership with STEM.org that will equip youth with AI and data literacy skills for responsible AI citizenship.

With this partnership, we're making learning from classroom math and statistics a real-world adventure. Our goal is to provide students with the ability to understand and critique AI systems and design and build their own.

We believe that this is a crucial step in ensuring that AI is developed responsibly and ethically. By empowering young people with the skills and knowledge to be AI citizens, we can help create a future in which AI is a force for good.

HAILabs.ai takes a hands-on, age-appropriate, project-based self-learning approach. They're engaging teenagers in the diverse process of creating ethical AI solutions and covering everything from collecting and refining data to identifying features, choosing the suitable ML models, training, testing, and actual app development—bridging classroom math and stats with thrilling real-world experiences.

Ready to dive in? Embark on your AI and data journey today with "experience" HAILabs.ai—and yes, it's absolutely free! 🚀 #AIForGood #DataLiteracy #FutureLeaders #STEM

About

STEM.org, America's pioneering STEM education research and credentialing organisation since 2001, is at the forefront of driving the STEM movement's growth. From shaping the 2005 STEM Congressional Caucus to supporting global educators and leading brands, STEM.org remains committed to pedagogical excellence and innovation.

HAILabs.ai, Transforming self-learning using AI tools on a global scale. Our mission is clear: to enhance youth data and AI literacy. Through our free self-learning platform, HAILabs.ai students turn classroom math and stats into practical AI problem-solving skills, fostering responsible AI citizenship.

Prasad
HAILabs.ai
+44 7490 110526
hello@hailabs.ai
Everyone should be AI and data literate!

