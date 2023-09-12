Ship & Shore Environmental Revolutionizes Biogas Industry with Innovative Solutions for Renewable Energy Generation

State-of-the-art Ship & Shore Environmental Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer and Scrubber System

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental (S&SE), a leading environmental technology company, is making significant strides in the biogas industry by introducing cutting-edge solutions that leverage organic materials to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and contribute to a sustainable future.

Organic materials found in the biogas process, consisting mainly of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen, serve as the foundation for the production of renewable natural gas. Traditionally, the industry relied on Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizers (DFTOs) for the treatment of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). However, recent advancements have shifted the industry's focus toward Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), marking a pivotal transformation.

One of the primary advantages of adopting RTOs in the biogas industry is their superior energy efficiency. RTOs consume significantly less natural gas compared to DFTOs, aligning perfectly with the industry's goal of producing RNG – a sustainable energy source. Ship & Shore Environmental's commitment to resource efficiency has positioned them as a driving force in the transition towards cleaner and greener energy solutions.

To produce renewable natural gas, the organic material undergoes a decomposition process, typically requiring 28 days for full composting. Ship & Shore Environmental plays a vital role in the back-end cleaning of these organic materials, contributing to the efficient and environmentally responsible production of RNG.

In regions like California, where stringent environmental regulations are in place, Selective Noncatalytic Reduction Systems (SNCRs) are commonly employed to reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions without the use of a catalyst. Ship & Shore Environmental stays ahead of these requirements, ensuring that their solutions align with the industry's evolving needs and regulatory standards.

"Recent milestone achievements underscore our leadership in the sector, demonstrating our ability to collaborate effectively with major key players in the industry. One notable instance involved the provision of a bespoke Multi-Stage Thermal Oxidizer and Pyrolysis Furnace to one of Southern California's largest wastewater treatment facilities located in Rialto, CA. This facility, a successful joint venture between the city, state, and a valued client and partner of S&SE, highlights the efficacy of Ship & Shore Environmental's solutions in real-world applications. Leveraging our experience with a diverse range of industry leaders, we are eager to extend our expertise to other companies seeking effective environmental solutions across the U.S. and worldwide," shared Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental's expertise extends beyond wastewater treatment facilities, encompassing a wide spectrum of waste-to-energy solutions. Through partnerships with key players in the biogas sector, the company has demonstrated proficiency in both redirecting waste before it reaches landfills and effectively cleaning existing landfill waste.

In addition to Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers, Multi-Stage Thermal Oxidizers, and Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizers, Ship & Shore Environmental has made significant strides in these collaborations, spearheading the engineering, construction, and seamless start-up of various systems. Notable examples include H2S & VOC Removal Vessels, Ammonia Scrubbers, and Pyrolysis Furnace Systems.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and environmental stewardship, Ship & Shore Environmental continues to pave the way for a future powered by renewable energy sources. The company's advancements in the biogas industry are reshaping traditional practices and propelling the sector toward a more sustainable and eco-conscious tomorrow.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business that excels in the design and implementation of custom-engineered air pollution capture and control systems for a diverse range of industrial applications. With a strong commitment to combating climate change challenges, Ship & Shore specializes in creating tailored solutions that address the unique needs of the renewable natural gas sector and waste-to-energy sector. By offering energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems, Ship & Shore empowers major manufacturers to effectively mitigate Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions while enhancing operational efficiency. With a steadfast dedication to environmental sustainability, Ship & Shore's expertise is globally recognized, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, India, Thailand, China, and more. Since 2000, our Technical Engineering Team has been at the forefront of crafting state-of-the-art solutions that make a positive impact worldwide. To learn more about our innovative approaches, please visit www.shipandshore.com.