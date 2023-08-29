Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,620 in the last 365 days.

Supporting inclusivity in Armenia: EU-funded project looks back on its achievements

The closing ceremony of the EU-funded project ‘Towards an Inclusive Armenia’ was held in Tsaghkadzor, on 27 August, with the project presenting the results of its activities. 

The initiative has developed some 30 legislative proposals, provided legal advice to 200 people, organised 77 workshops for more than 2,000 people with disabilities and professionals, and created 360 articles and 50 podcasts.

“Over the past two and a half years, significant progress has been made in protecting the rights and dignity of people with disabilities in Armenia,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Armenia. “The momentum created by this project will continue to benefit people with disabilities and their families. Much more needs to be done to create a truly inclusive society.”

The project was implemented by the ‘Agate’ Rights Defence Centre for Women with Disabilities on behalf of the Coalition for Inclusive Legal Reforms.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Supporting inclusivity in Armenia: EU-funded project looks back on its achievements

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more