Supporting inclusivity in Armenia: EU-funded project looks back on its achievements

The closing ceremony of the EU-funded project ‘Towards an Inclusive Armenia’ was held in Tsaghkadzor, on 27 August, with the project presenting the results of its activities.

The initiative has developed some 30 legislative proposals, provided legal advice to 200 people, organised 77 workshops for more than 2,000 people with disabilities and professionals, and created 360 articles and 50 podcasts.

“Over the past two and a half years, significant progress has been made in protecting the rights and dignity of people with disabilities in Armenia,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Armenia. “The momentum created by this project will continue to benefit people with disabilities and their families. Much more needs to be done to create a truly inclusive society.”

The project was implemented by the ‘Agate’ Rights Defence Centre for Women with Disabilities on behalf of the Coalition for Inclusive Legal Reforms.

