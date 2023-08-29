Call for Entries for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2024 is now open!

The European Commission and its Creative Europe programme invite projects in the field of the conservation of cultural heritage to apply for Europe’s most prestigious awards – the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2024.

This year, awards will be given in five categories: conservation and adaptive reuse; research; education, training and skills; citizens engagement and awareness-raising; and heritage champions.

Entries can be related to tangible, intangible or digital heritage, ranging from small to large, from local to European and international.

Up to 30 remarkable heritage achievements from all over Europe will be awarded. Of those, up to 5 winners will receive a Grand Prix with a prize of €10,000. The same monetary prize will also go to one winner of the Public Choice Award following an online vote.

Entries for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards may only be submitted from countries participating in the Creative Europe programme, including Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine.

Entries submitted by countries that are members of the Council of Europe but are not participating in the Creative Europe Programme are only eligible for the Europa Nostra Awards (Azerbaijan, Belarus, and the Republic of Moldova), but they are not eligible to win a Grand Prix.

The deadline for applications is 13 October.

Europa Nostra will host two webinars “How to prepare an application for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2024” (on the same topic and with the same content) on the following dates:

The webinars are free-of-charge but registration is compulsory.

