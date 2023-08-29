Top Ten NHS Trusts Impacted By Medical Negligence Claims Revealed

New findings from LegalExpert.co.uk reveal which NHS Trusts in England and Wales have paid out the most compensation as a result of medical negligence claims.

The top ten NHS Trusts impacted by medical negligence claims in the last year have been revealed following findings from LegalExpert.co.uk It comes after NHS Resolution, which handles medical negligence claims on behalf of NHS Trusts, revealed that negligence payments had risen by 9.9% from 2021/22 to 2022/23.Whittington Health NHS Trust paid out £179m, placing the London health service at the top of the list.Barts Health NHS Trust and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust also placed high, with payouts for medical negligence claims totalling at £51,453,067 and £28,804,107 respectively.Following behind with £24,584,797 was University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust at £20.6m.Medical negligence occurs when a healthcare professional provides substandard care to a patient that falls below the standard expected of any healthcare professional.A claim may arise if the patient subsequently suffers unnecessary or avoidable harm.The top ten NHS Trusts affected by medical negligence claims can be found below and is ranked in order of total costs of payouts:Whittington Health NHS Trust - 39 claims - £179mBarts Health NHS Trust - 173 claims - £51,453,067University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust - 61 claims - £28,804,107University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust - 135 claims - £24,584,797University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust - 90 claims - £20.6mCroydon Health Services NHS Trust - 42 claims - £18,350,848University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust - 40 claims - £17,543,612Somerset NHS Foundation Trust - 77 claims - £13,511,879Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust - 38 claims - £13.5mPortsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust - 89 claims - £13,349,173