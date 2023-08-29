Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pharmacovigilance market. As per TBRC’s pharmacovigilance market forecast, the pharmacovigilance market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.0% through the forecast period.

The growing incidences of adverse drug reactions are expected to propel the growth of the pharmacovigilance market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest pharmacovigilance market share. Major pharmacovigilance market leaders include Accenture, Cognizant, Labcorp Drug Development, IQVIA, IQVIA, Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica Inc., Clinquest Inc., ITClinical, TAKE Solutions Limited, United BioSource LLC, Wipro Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Linical Americas, iMEDGlobal.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segments

1) By Type: Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining

2) By Service Provider: In-House, Contract Outsourcing

3) By Process Flow: Case Data Management, Signal Detection, Risk Management System

4) By Clinical Trial Phases: Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

5) By End User: Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Pharmacovigilance refers to the science and practises involved in the identification, evaluation, comprehension, and mitigation of side effects and other medical/vaccination-related issues. It is used to determine whether a drug's advantages outweigh its hazards, and it doesn't end once the drugs are approved.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pharmacovigilance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pharmacovigilance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pharmacovigilance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

