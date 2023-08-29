Sustainable Packaging Solutions Drive Plant-Based Meat Packaging Market to Exponential Growth
FMI Logo
The plant-based meat packaging market is anticipated to reach over US$ 987 million by 2033, with an impressive 8.8% CAGR throughout the forecast periodNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of Plant Based Meat Packaging Market is driven by the rising trend of plant-based food diets. Also, with the rise in the consumption of packaged food due to the busy schedule and the rising concern towards hygiene, the growth of the market can be seen. The growth of the market increases due to the rise in the shifting preferences of people towards a vegetarian diet.
With the rise in health issues, consumer preference is shifting towards plant-based meat rather than animal-based meat. Due to the increase in the consumption of the ready to eat products, market expansion can be seen. Most of the companies are using packages which are mostly made of synthetic material, which is generally used for keeping the food fresh for a long time. As the material should be long-lasting, the companies are manufacturing products that are sustainable for longer periods of time.
The United States boasts a substantial and ever-expanding consumer base that is increasingly gravitating towards plant-based meat products due to health consciousness, environmental concerns, and ethical considerations. With a growing preference for sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives, the demand for plant-based meats is on the rise, necessitating efficient and innovative packaging solutions.
Explore how various factors influence market dynamics, including drivers and challenges, by downloading a sample report for deeper insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17542
Key Takeaways from the Plant-Based Meat Packaging Market:
The Plant Based Meat Packaging Growth in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 144.2 million by 2033, increasing at a 4.6% CAGR.
The plant based meat packaging industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 13.8 million, expanding at a CAGR of 1.8% by 2033.
During the forecast period, the plant based meat packaging industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 131.3 million, securing 6.0% CAGR.
With a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2033, the plastic segment is expected to dominate the plant based meat packaging industry.
With a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2033, the pouch segment is expected to dominate the plant based meat packaging industry.
How Does the Competition Look in the Plant Based Meat Packaging Market?
The plant based meat packaging industry has a highly competitive landscape, with a significant increase in the number of players vying for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise
Amcor Plc,
Sealed Air Corporation,
Berry Global Inc.,
Oji Holdings,
among other companies.
To provide improved effectiveness, dependability, and affordability, the major key players are investing in research and development. The major players are concentrating on reinforcing their distribution channels and broadening their range of products to meet the changing demands of clients.
Major key players to fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets are utilizing mergers and acquisitions. The industry is experiencing growth in the emerging markets such as India and China.
By strengthening their distribution networks and establishing local manufacturing facilities the major key players are expanding their presence in these markets.
Plant Based Meat Packaging Market Segmentations:
By Material Type:
Plastic
Paper
Plant-based Films
Others (Glass, Metal, etc.)
By Packaging Type:
Trays
Pouches
Wrappers
Cartons
Others (Cans, etc.)
By Product Type:
Plant-based Burgers
Plant-based Sausage Products
Plant-based Meat Products
Others (Plant-based Nuggets, etc.)
Seize the opportunity to dive into the Plant based Meat Packaging Market Analysis and enjoy exclusive discounts on your purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17542
About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)
The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view.
Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.
With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.
Explore Trending Reports of Packaging
Meat Packaging Market Size: The Global Meat Packaging Market size exhibited a steady CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period (2023 and 2033). Overall meat packaging sales are projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 12.3 billion by the end of 2033.
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube