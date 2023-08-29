Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,620 in the last 365 days.

Lega Serie A issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lega Serie A, on Friday 26 August, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season onwards.

The interested parties can make offers for 3 seasons (2024/2025 to 2026/2027) and for 5 seasons (2024/2025 to 2028/2029) with reference to Serie A on a standalone basis, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and the three competitions together.

The offers, which are due by 25 September 2023, can be referred to each of the three territories individually or to certain country bundles, as indicated in the RFP.

Following the issuing of a Request for Proposal for betting streaming and data rights earlier this month, with a deadline of 31 August 2023 for offers to be received, the DACH region is the first where Lega Serie A is offering media rights through RFP, while holding private talks in other markets.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a15c74f-32f7-4d42-b97c-d2e64c1bf3fd

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


Primary Logo

Lega Serie A issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season

Lega Serie A , on Friday 26 August, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season onwards.

You just read:

Lega Serie A issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more