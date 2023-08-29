Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 2200 block of 8th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the 2200 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location and demanded the victim’s car keys and money while brandishing a knife. The victim refused to give up their keys until one suspect snatched the victim’s wallet and all three suspects fled on foot towards the 900 block of W Street, Northwest.

All three suspects were apprehended shortly after by responding officers.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, a 18 year old Donte Malik Smith, of Temple Hills, Maryland, a 17 year old juvenile male, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, and a 13 year old juvenile male, of Northeast, District of Columbia, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).