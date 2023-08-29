Global Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Restaurant Point Of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the restaurant point of sale terminal market. As per TBRC’s restaurant point of sale terminal market forecast, the restaurant point of sale terminal market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.26 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for mobile POS systems is expected to propel the growth of the restaurant POS terminal market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest restaurant point of sale terminal market share. Major players in the restaurant point of sale terminal market include Squirrel Systems, Verifone Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, Revel Systems, Aireus Inc., Dinerware Inc., Posist, Epos Now Ltd., Alchemy Web Private Limited, Touch Bistro Inc., Oracle Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., HP .

Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Market Segments

1) By Product: Fixed, Mobile

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On Premise

3) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

4) By End User: Fast Service Restaurants (FSR), Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Other End Users

The restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal are used to reduce turnaround time by accepting orders at the table and printing KOTs instantly. Restaurants deploy the point of sale systems to operate with improved efficiency, reduce billing time, monitor the order completion time, and avoid order errors during peak hours. They involve payroll management, inventory control, recording of sales figures, and billing to ensure the business functions. POS terminal systems are integrated with online ordering, E-wallets, table reservations, loyalty programs, and many others.

