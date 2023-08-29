UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and CEO of UP Fintech stated: “In the second quarter, we continued to execute our strategy of optimizing revenue structure and fine-tuning expense management, as a result, we have achieved remarkable growth in profitability compared to the prior quarter and to the same quarter of last year. Our GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech for the second quarter was US$13.2 million, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 65.6%. Our non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech for the second quarter was US$15.3 million, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 48.4% and a year-over-year increase of 342%.

In the second quarter we added 29,077 funded accounts, and the total number of funded accounts at the end of the second quarter reached 840,900. This quarter, we experienced strong net asset inflows of over US$1.6 billion. However, this was partially offset by a mark-to-market loss of US$492 million due to underperformance in Chinese American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Hong Kong market. Despite this, our total account balance increased sequentially by 7.1% to reach US$17.3 billion. In addition, the average customer acquisition cost (“CAC”) in the second quarter was US$162, further decreased from US$171 in the previous quarter. This indicates that our ongoing international expansion has been well received by local investors in various regions and ROI remains at an industry-leading level, gives us the flexibility to dynamically adjust customer acquisition strategies in the future.

We continued to invest in research and development to enhance operational efficiency and user experience. We have been gradually progressing self-clearing of Hong Kong equities during the first half of this year. This has helped us to maintain the clearing cost as a percentage of commission income at less than 10% in the second quarter. Additionally, we have launched a recurring investment feature for Hong Kong equities in the second quarter, which is specifically designed for long-term investors and those with a fixed investment budget. This makes us one of the few brokers to offer a recurring investment function for both U.S. and Hong Kong stocks. We also added the Hong Kong Futures feature in June to better serve our local clients.

In our wealth management business, Tiger Vault, we launched the Hong Kong dollar money market fund in the second quarter after introducing the U.S. dollar money market fund in the first quarter. This provides users with an alternative to better manage their idle cash in the rate hike cycle. In addition, we recently launched TigerGPT in July, which is available for free to registered users in all markets we have entered except Mainland China.

Our corporate businesses continued to perform well in the second quarter of 2023. During this period, we underwrote a total of 7 U.S. and Hong Kong IPOs, and served as the exclusive lead bank for Ispire Technology Inc. U.S. IPO. In our ESOP business, we added 30 new clients in the second quarter, bringing the total number of ESOP clients served to 478 as of June 30, 2023.”

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2023

Total revenues increased 23.5% year-over-year to US$66.1 million.

increased 23.5% year-over-year to US$66.1 million. Total net revenues increased 11.4% year-over-year to US$55.6 million.

increased 11.4% year-over-year to US$55.6 million. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$13.2 million compared to a net loss of US$0.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

was US$13.2 million compared to a net loss of US$0.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$15.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of US$3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is set forth below.

Operating Highlights for Second Quarter 2023

Total account balance increased 16.2% year-over-year to US$17.3 billion.

increased 16.2% year-over-year to US$17.3 billion. Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 27.0% year-over-year to US$2.1 billion.

increased 27.0% year-over-year to US$2.1 billion. Total number of customers with deposit increased 15.0% year-over-year to 840,900.

Selected Operating Data for Second Quarter 2023

As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 In 000’s Number of customer accounts 1,935.0 2,060.5 2,119.1 Number of customers with deposits 731.4 811.9 840.9 Number of options and futures contracts traded 8,039.1 7,885.6 7,758.0 In USD millions Trading volume 85,475.8 67,044.1 65,135.9 Trading volume of stocks 30,737.7 22,990.5 19,313.7 Total account balance 14,860.2 16,128.5 17,269.4

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$66.1 million, an increase of 23.5% from US$53.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Commissions were US$22.0 million, a decrease of 22.0% from US$28.2 million in the same quarter of last year, due to a decrease in trading volume.

Financing service fees were US$2.8 million, an increase of 88.5% from US$1.5 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

Interest income was US$36.4 million, an increase of 152.2% from US$14.5 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in margin financing and securities lending activities.

Other revenues were US$4.8 million, a decrease of 48.9% from US$9.3 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the slowdown in IPO subscription and promotion and advertising services.

Interest expense was US$10.4 million, an increase of 195.3% from US$3.5 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$45.5 million, a decrease of 12.2% from US$51.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$2.0 million, a decrease of 47.2% from US$3.9 million in the same quarter of last year due to lower trading volume.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$23.9 million, a decrease of 6.7% from US$25.6 million in the same quarter of last year, as we restructure our organizational framework in response to the business adjustments.

Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$2.5 million, a slight increase of 2.4% from US$2.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Communication and market data expenses were US$7.8 million, an increase of 8.1% from US$7.2 million in the same quarter of last year due to increased use of market data platforms.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$4.7 million, a decrease of 43.6% from US$8.4 million in the same quarter of last year, as we slowed down our marketing campaign due to weaker market backdrop.

General and administrative expenses were US$4.5 million, a slight increase of 4.8% from US$4.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF UP FINTECH

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$13.2 million, as compared to a net loss of US$0.9 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.084, as compared to a net loss per ADS – diluted of US$0.006 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation was US$15.3 million, as compared to a US$3.5 million non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was US$0.097 as compared to a non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted of US$0.022 in the same quarter of last year.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS – diluted was 161,147,584. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 2,335,446,517 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 155,696,434 ADSs.

CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and term deposits were US$325.0 million, compared to US$278.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance balance of receivables from customers was US$0.9 million compared to US$0.7 million as of December 31, 2022, which was due to an increase in our user base and stock price fluctuation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech and non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We define non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech as net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP net loss or income per ADS - diluted is non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to total operating expenses, net loss or income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these historical non-GAAP financial measures in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

For more information on the Company, please visit: https://ir.itigerup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “aim,” “likely to,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements or expressions. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, the Company’s strategic and operational plans and expectations regarding growth, expansion of its business lines and customer acquisition, and the Company’s plans for future financing of its business contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties, including the earnings conference call. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Interactive Brokers LLC and Xiaomi Corporation and its affiliates; the Company’s ability to effectively implement its growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial markets; changes in the Company’s revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and governmental policies and regulations affecting the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China, Singapore and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 26, 2023. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”))



As of

December 31, As of

June 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 277,660,847 324,102,449 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 1,678,067,682 1,563,645,091 Term deposits 945,533 939,327 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$696,508 and US$852,839 as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023) 644,691,190 774,040,018 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations 956,945,581 654,829,230 Financial instruments held, at fair value 162,535,184 353,234,456 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,963,375 14,542,004 Amounts due from related parties 4,769,475 4,568,966 Total current assets 3,738,578,867 3,689,901,541 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 13,960,092 10,331,111 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 16,504,065 16,851,859 Goodwill 2,492,668 2,492,668 Long-term investments 7,928,499 7,796,810 Other non-current assets 4,773,925 5,334,852 Deferred tax assets 13,122,272 11,167,867 Total non-current assets 58,781,521 53,975,167 Total assets 3,797,360,388 3,743,876,708 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 2,996,405,447 2,849,552,661 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 138,620,746 217,886,297 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,777,749 32,490,953 Deferred income-current 1,800,298 2,722,387 Lease liabilities-current 5,490,079 4,764,706 Amounts due to related parties 461,704 50,885 Total current liabilities 3,180,556,023 3,107,467,889 Convertible bonds 154,337,483 155,594,685 Deferred income-non-current 388,423 — Lease liabilities- non-current 8,390,077 5,338,571 Deferred tax liabilities 2,059,748 2,729,647 Total liabilities 3,345,731,754 3,271,130,792 Mezzanine equity Subscriptions receivable from redeemable non-controlling interests (43,496 ) — Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,685,238 6,258,585 Total Mezzanine equity 4,641,742 6,258,585 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 22,213 22,377 Class B ordinary shares 976 976 Additional paid-in capital 495,705,684 500,031,188 Statutory reserve 6,171,627 6,171,627 Accumulated deficit (50,366,734 ) (28,968,612 ) Treasury Stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,231,411 ) (8,378,764 ) Total UP Fintech shareholders’ equity 447,129,536 466,705,973 Non-controlling interests (142,644 ) (218,642 ) Total equity 446,986,892 466,487,331 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 3,797,360,388 3,743,876,708





UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data)



For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues(a): Commissions 28,216,614 25,438,506 22,011,990 58,686,932 47,450,496 Interest related income Financing service fees 1,508,697 2,852,583 2,843,586 3,075,155 5,696,169 Interest income 14,452,868 34,587,516 36,448,761 29,909,354 71,036,277 Other revenues 9,297,933 3,447,071 4,750,411 14,433,374 8,197,482 Total revenues 53,476,112 66,325,676 66,054,748 106,104,815 132,380,424 Interest expense(a) (3,529,347 ) (8,407,961 ) (10,423,344 ) (7,180,037 ) (18,831,305 ) Total Net Revenues 49,946,765 57,917,715 55,631,404 98,924,778 113,549,119 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing(a) (3,856,210 ) (2,431,835 ) (2,035,327 ) (8,364,970 ) (4,467,162 ) Employee compensation and benefits (25,635,651 ) (24,406,288 ) (23,908,787 ) (53,111,042 ) (48,315,075 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (2,468,543 ) (2,432,786 ) (2,528,576 ) (4,515,711 ) (4,961,362 ) Communication and market data(a) (7,181,403 ) (6,956,631 ) (7,763,372 ) (13,550,510 ) (14,720,003 ) Marketing and branding (8,366,559 ) (5,184,197 ) (4,720,995 ) (18,323,392 ) (9,905,192 ) General and administrative (4,342,120 ) (4,500,720 ) (4,549,052 ) (8,889,504 ) (9,049,772 ) Total operating costs and expenses (51,850,486 ) (45,912,457 ) (45,506,109 ) (106,755,129 ) (91,418,566 ) Other income: Others, net 1,680,037 331,666 7,755,429 1,254,394 8,087,095 (Loss) income before income tax (223,684 ) 12,336,924 17,880,724 (6,575,957 ) 30,217,648 Income tax expenses (663,366 ) (4,317,220 ) (4,577,748 ) (189,676 ) (8,894,968 ) Net (loss) income (887,050 ) 8,019,704 13,302,976 (6,765,633 ) 21,322,680 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — (51,014 ) (24,428 ) — (75,442 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value — (107,285 ) (141,578 ) — (248,863 ) Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech (887,050 ) 7,963,433 13,185,826 (6,765,633 ) 21,149,259 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments — — — (265,687 ) — Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (6,546,751 ) 388,546 (6,524,752 ) (5,553,311 ) (6,136,206 ) Total Comprehensive (loss) income (7,433,801 ) 8,408,250 6,778,224 (12,584,631 ) 15,186,474 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests — (51,422 ) (12,873 ) — (64,296 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value — (107,285 ) (141,578 ) — (248,863 ) Total Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Up Fintech (7,433,801 ) 8,352,387 6,649,519 (12,584,631 ) 15,001,907 Net (loss) income per ordinary share: Basic (0.000 ) 0.003 0.006 (0.003 ) 0.009 Diluted (0.000 ) 0.003 0.006 (0.003 ) 0.009 Net (loss) income per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic (0.006 ) 0.052 0.085 (0.044 ) 0.137 Diluted (0.006 ) 0.051 0.084 (0.044 ) 0.135 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share: Basic 2,293,793,839 2,312,971,270 2,321,875,787 2,286,567,867 2,317,687,839 Diluted 2,293,793,839 2,404,737,701 2,417,213,764 2,286,567,867 2,413,294,307

(a) Includes the following revenues, costs and expenses resulting from transactions with related parties as follow:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Commissions 5,221 1,197 1,782 3,991,258 2,979 Interest related income Financing service fees — — — 1,329,490 — Interest income 33,864 40,612 34,652 4,725,875 75,264 Other revenues — — — 1,805,126 — Interest expense — — — (2,056,556 ) — Execution and clearing — — — (1,751,505 ) — Communication and market data (29,267 ) (34,650 ) (36,330 ) (54,267 ) (70,980 )





Reconciliations of Unaudited Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(All amounts in U.S. dollars (“US$”), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)



For the three months ended June 30,

2022 For the three months ended March 31,

2023 For the three months ended June 30,

2023 non-GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 4,355,016 (1) 2,363,930 (1) 2,142,240 (1) Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech (887,050 ) 4,355,016 3,467,966 7,963,433 2,363,930 10,327,363 13,185,826 2,142,240 15,328,066 Net (loss) income per ADS - diluted (0.006 ) 0.022 0.051 0.066 0.084 0.097 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating diluted net income (loss) per ADS 152,919,589 154,509,515 160,315,847 160,315,847 161,147,584 161,147,584

(1) Share-based compensation.