Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,652 in the last 365 days.

Be wary of fake couriers’ phishing SMS to avoid personal information from being stolen

MACAU, August 29 - Multiple residents filed complaints with the Judiciary Police (PJ), claiming they had received SMS messages with embedded links from impersonators of a courier company. According to the messages, the victims' parcels were withheld because of inadequate information. The embedded links would forward the victims to a new page requesting them to submit further information and pay extra fees.

As similar cases had occurred in the past, PJ advises the public to stay alert and not provide any opportunity for swindlers to obtain personal information or money. Should they receive similar SMS, they should verify through official channels.

If you suspect you have come across fraud or other crimes, please call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

You just read:

Be wary of fake couriers’ phishing SMS to avoid personal information from being stolen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more