Be wary of fake couriers’ phishing SMS to avoid personal information from being stolen

MACAU, August 29 - Multiple residents filed complaints with the Judiciary Police (PJ), claiming they had received SMS messages with embedded links from impersonators of a courier company. According to the messages, the victims' parcels were withheld because of inadequate information. The embedded links would forward the victims to a new page requesting them to submit further information and pay extra fees.

As similar cases had occurred in the past, PJ advises the public to stay alert and not provide any opportunity for swindlers to obtain personal information or money. Should they receive similar SMS, they should verify through official channels.

If you suspect you have come across fraud or other crimes, please call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.