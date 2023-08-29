FSS Makes an Investment Profit of About 4.5 Billion Patacas for the First Half of This Year

MACAU, August 29 - According to the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao), with the recovery of the global economy and the improvement of investment environment, its investment for the first half of 2023 recorded a return of about 4.5 billion patacas.

In 2022, the world was affected by a series of unfavourable factors such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and the COVID-19 pandemic. The macro economy was unstable and complex. The global stock and bond markets were severely impacted and went down simultaneously. However, entering 2023, with the recovery of financial market confidence and the recovery of global stock and bond markets, the FSS has recorded an overall investment return of about 4.5 billion patacas for the first half of the year, and the cumulative overall investment return of the past five years is about 15.6 billion patacas.

As of the first half of 2023, the total assets of the FSS were approximately 90 billion patacas, an increase from approximately 86.6 billion patacas at the end of 2022. The FSS will closely observe the economic changes, continuously optimize the investment portfolio based on the income and expenditure of the Fund, strive for a reasonable and stable long-term return, ensure financial stability, and enable the FSS to achieve long-term sustainable development.