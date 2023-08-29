Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size Expected To Reach $419 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market. As per TBRC’s peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market forecast, the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market size is predicted to reach a value of $419.7 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 30.7% through the forecast period.

The emergence of decentralized P2P mobile browsers is a key trend gaining popularity in the peer-to-peer lending market. North America is expected to hold the largest peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market share. Major players in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market include Avant LLC., Funding Circle, Kabbage Inc., Lending Club Corporation, LendingTree LLC, OnDeck, Prosper Funding LLC, CircleBack Lending Inc., Social Finance Inc., Zopa Bank Limited, Upstart Network Inc., Commonbond .

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market Segments

1) By Loan Type: Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, Real Estate Loans

2) By Business Model: Traditional Lending, Alternate Marketplace Lending

3) By End User: Business, Personal

Peer-to-peer lending (P2P) refers to a method of lending money directly to individuals or businesses without the use of an official financial institution as a middleman. P2P lending is typically done through internet platforms that connect potential borrowers with lenders. The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is used to connect investors wanting higher returns on their investments with verified borrowers seeking unsecured personal loans.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market Trends And Strategies

4. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC