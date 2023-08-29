Session Initiation Protocol Trunking Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market. As per TBRC’s session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market forecast, the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.82 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.9% through the forecast period.
The reduction in communication costs is contributing to the growth of the SIP trunking service market. North America is expected to hold the largest session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market share. Major session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market leaders include 8x8 Inc., Verizon Communications, 3CX, AT&T Inc., Bandwidth, BT Group plc, CenturyLink, Colt Inc., Flowroute, Fusion Connect, Inc., GTT Communications Inc., IntelePeer Inc., Level 3 Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation, Net2Phone, Nextiva Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Rogers Communications, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Inc., Twilio Inc., Vodafone Group PLC.
Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Segments
1) By Type: Hosted, On Premise
2) By Organization Size: Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises
3) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunications And IT, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods And Retail, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users
Session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking refers to a service offered by a communications service provider that uses the protocol to provision voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between an on-premises phone system and the public switched telephone network (PSTN). SIP trunking service is used for call establishment, administration, management, and teardown.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
