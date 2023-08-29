Global Serious Games Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Serious Games Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The serious games market size is expected to grow to $22.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Serious Games Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the serious games market. As per TBRC’s serious games market forecast, the serious games market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.54 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.0% through the forecast period.

The adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities is expected to propel the serious games market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest serious games market share. Major serious games market leaders include BreakAway Ltd., Designing Digitally Inc., Triseum LLC, Revelian, Promotion Software GmbH, Learning Nexus Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Serious Game International, Ccs Digital Education, Grendel Games.

Serious Games Market Segments

1) By Gaming Platform: Smartphone, Console, PC, Other Platforms

2) By Application: Simulation and Training, Research and Planning, Advertising and Marketing, Human Resources, Other Applications

3) By Industry Vertical: Education, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

1) By Gaming Platform: Smartphone, Console, PC, Other Platforms

2) By Application: Simulation and Training, Research and Planning, Advertising and Marketing, Human Resources, Other Applications

3) By Industry Vertical: Education, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals

The serious games refers to games that are designed to promote learning and behavior change. Serious games impart particular skills, knowledge, and attitudes and blend learning techniques, game mechanics, and knowledge and structures. The strength of serious games is that they are captivating, engrossing, and entertaining.

Read More On The Serious Games Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/serious-games-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Serious Games Market Trends And Strategies

4. Serious Games Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Serious Games Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smartphone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-phone-tablet-games-global-market-report

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-game-software-global-market-report

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pc-games-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

