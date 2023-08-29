Global Serious Games Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The serious games market size is expected to grow to $22.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.0%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Serious Games Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the serious games market. As per TBRC’s serious games market forecast, the serious games market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.54 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.0% through the forecast period.

The adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities is expected to propel the serious games market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest serious games market share. Major serious games market leaders include BreakAway Ltd., Designing Digitally Inc., Triseum LLC, Revelian, Promotion Software GmbH, Learning Nexus Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Serious Game International, Ccs Digital Education, Grendel Games.

Serious Games Market Segments
1) By Gaming Platform: Smartphone, Console, PC, Other Platforms
2) By Application: Simulation and Training, Research and Planning, Advertising and Marketing, Human Resources, Other Applications
3) By Industry Vertical: Education, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals

The serious games refers to games that are designed to promote learning and behavior change. Serious games impart particular skills, knowledge, and attitudes and blend learning techniques, game mechanics, and knowledge and structures. The strength of serious games is that they are captivating, engrossing, and entertaining.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/serious-games-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Serious Games Market Trends And Strategies
4. Serious Games Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Serious Games Market Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

