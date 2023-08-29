Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The semiconductor intellectual property market size is expected to grow to $11.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers semiconductor intellectual property market analysis and every facet of the semiconductor intellectual property market research. As per TBRC’s semiconductor intellectual property market forecast, the semiconductor intellectual property market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.07 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.6% through the forecast period.

The growing adoption of connected devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor IP market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest semiconductor intellectual property market share. Major players in the semiconductor intellectual property market include Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies, eMemory Technology Incorporated, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Faraday Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor, Dolphin Integration, Open-Silicon, Xilinx.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Segments
1) By Design IP: Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, Other Design IPs
2) By IP Core: Soft Core, Hard Core
3) By Revenue Source: Royalty, Licensing
4) By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Semiconductor IP refers to a piece of design that is a reusable unit of logic or functionality or a layout of a design that is developed with the idea of licensing it to many vendors for using it as a building block in different chip designs. There is a license fee for its usage or royalty for every device made using that piece of IP. Semiconductor IP helps to provide integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of its creator or party.

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Trends And Strategies
4. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

