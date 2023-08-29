Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the patient engagement solutions market research. As per TBRC’s patient engagement solutions market forecast, the patient engagement solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.88 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.6% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is significantly driving the growth of the patient engagement solutions market. North America is expected to hold the largest patient engagement solutions market share. Major players in the patient engagement solutions market include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., Orion Health.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segments

1) By Component: Software & Hardware, Services

2) By Delivery Type: Web And Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3) By Application: Health Management, Home Health Management, Social and Behavioural Management, Financial Health Management

4) By Therapeutic Area: Chronic diseases, Women’s Health, Fitness, Other Therapeutic Areas

5) By End-User: Payers, Providers, Other End Users

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6351&type=smp

The patient engagement solutions refers to a passive or active electronic system designed to communicate with patients to maintain their health through health management software and hardware. Healthcare providers use various technologies to reassure and engage their patients through wearables, mobile apps, educational resources, and others. These solutions enable patients to have quick access to physicians, real-time monitoring of vital body signs, and electronic record storage to make well-informed health decisions.

Read More On The Patient Engagement Solutions Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-engagement-solutions-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-blood-management-global-market-report

Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-registry-software-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC