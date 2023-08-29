Global Parking Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Parking Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the parking management market. As per TBRC’s parking management market forecast, the parking management market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.24 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for optimal parking space utilization across the globe is driving the growth of the parking management market. North America is expected to hold the largest parking management market share. Major parking management market leaders include Amano corporation, FlashParking, Inrix Inc., ParkMobile LLC, Passport Labs Inc., Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Streetline Inc., T2 Systems Inc., Tiba Parking LLC, IBM Corporation, APCOA Parking Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, IPS Group Inc., Smart Parking.

Parking Management Market Segments
1) By Solution: Access Control, Security & Surveillance, Revenue Management, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, Other Solutions
2) By Parking Site: On Street, Off Street
3) By Application: Transport Transit, Commercial, Government

Parking management refers to solution and service systems focused on managing and using parking sources effectively and efficiently, providing simple parking tactics to the authorities to meet the requirements of controlled parking, and aiding in the reduction of long-waiting times and costs through advanced technologies.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Parking Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Parking Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Parking Management Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

