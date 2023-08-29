Global Predictive Maintenance Market Is Projected To Grow At A 29% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Predictive Maintenance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Predictive Maintenance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the predictive maintenance market research. As per TBRC’s predictive maintenance market forecast, the predictive maintenance market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 29.1% through the forecast period.
The growing demand to reduce maintenance costs, equipment failure and downtime is significantly contributing to the growth of the predictive maintenance market. North America is expected to hold the largest predictive maintenance market share. Major players in the predictive maintenance market include Microsoft, IBM, SAP, SAS Institute, Software AG, TIBCO Software, GE, Schneider Electric, PTC, C3 AI Inc., Uptake Technologies Inc., Asystom, Engineering Consultants Group Inc., HPE, Altair, Splunk, Oracle, Hitachi, AWS, Reliability Solutions Sp zoo, Expert Microsystems Inc., Fiix.
Predictive Maintenance Market Segments
1) By Component: Solutions, Service
2) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud
3) By Stakeholder: MRO, OEM/ODM, Technology Integrators
4) By Application: Heavy Machinery, Small Machinery, Other Applications
5) By End User: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Other End Users
Predictive maintenance refers to data-driven condition monitoring tools and techniques designed to analyze equipment conditions and predict maintenance requirements. It uses testing methods such as data acquisition, data transformation, asset health evaluation, prognostics, decision support system, and a human interface layer that helps various industries to reduce maintenance and protect their machinery by connecting all the data sources combined with data analytics. The key element used in the process is the internet of things (IoT), allowing systems to work together to translate and analyse the recorded data.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Predictive Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Predictive Maintenance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Predictive Maintenance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
